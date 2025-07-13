Why Missing Out on Eberechi Eze Could Be Arsenal’s Biggest Transfer Blunder

Arsenal‘s pursuit of Eberechi Eze appears to be gaining momentum, with the club holding meetings with the Crystal Palace star’s camp over the weekend. However, failure to secure the England international could prove catastrophic for their title ambitions. Here’s why missing out on Eze would be a disaster for the Gunners.

1. Lack of Creative Spark Against Low Blocks

Arsenal’s biggest weakness last season was breaking down defensive teams who sit deep and compact. Eze’s ability to create magic from nothing would solve this persistent problem. Eze has a release clause worth £68 million, which reflects his elite creative capabilities that Arsenal desperately need.

The Crystal Palace playmaker’s dribbling statistics are exceptional, with his ability to glide past defenders offering the kind of individual brilliance that can unlock stubborn defenses. Paul Merson described how “Eze just glides past players and looks like the X-factor”, highlighting exactly what Arsenal have been missing in crucial moments.

Without Eze’s creativity, Arsenal would continue struggling against teams that deploy low blocks, particularly in away fixtures where space is limited. His ability to create chances from wide positions or centrally would provide the tactical flexibility that Mikel Arteta craves when his structured approach fails to penetrate organized defenses.

2. Losing the Player to Direct Rivals

Tottenham also have Eze on their list, making this a direct battle between North London rivals. Allowing Spurs to sign Eze would not only strengthen their attack but also deny Arsenal a player who could define their season. But given Spurs have signed Mohammed Kudus, they might not be chasing Eze much as Arsenal anymore.

The competitive dynamic becomes even more concerning when considering that Arsenal held a meeting with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze’s camp over the weekend, and he’s keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium. Having the player’s preference yet failing to close the deal would represent a significant recruitment failure.

Eze has emerged as a top transfer target for Arsenal after another impressive season for the Eagles, who won the FA Cup in May. His proven ability to perform in high-pressure situations, combined with his Premier League experience, makes him the ideal addition to Arsenal’s squad depth.

Missing out to Tottenham would be particularly damaging as it would showcase Arsenal’s inability to compete for top talent despite their superior league position and Champions League football. This could set a dangerous precedent for future transfer windows.

3. No Adequate Alternative Available

The transfer market for creative wingers of Eze’s caliber is extremely limited. The Gunners retain an interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, but this alternative appears far less realistic given Real Madrid’s reluctance to sell and the Brazilian’s astronomical wages.

Arsenal and Crystal Palace are holding discussions over a deal for Eberechi Eze that could see a Gunners player move to Selhurst Park, indicating that a structured deal is possible. However, delaying or failing to complete this transfer would leave Arsenal scrambling for alternatives in a market where comparable players are either unavailable or overpriced.

The timing factor is crucial. Arsenal are closer to reaching an agreement with Crystal Palace over the payment structure for the transfer of Eberechi Eze, suggesting that a deal is within reach. Missing this opportunity would force Arsenal into panic buying later in the window, potentially overpaying for inferior alternatives.

Eze’s age profile (27 years old) represents the perfect balance between experience and potential longevity. He’s entering his prime years while still offering several seasons of peak performance. Finding another player with his combination of Premier League experience, creative ability, and physical attributes would be nearly impossible in the current market.

Conclusion

Arsenal’s failure to sign Eberechi Eze would represent more than just a missed transfer opportunity—it would be a strategic disaster that could define their season. His creative spark, combined with the competitive implications of losing him to rivals and the lack of viable alternatives, makes this transfer essential for their title ambitions.

With Eze open to the move, and Arsenal considering making a bid, the groundwork is in place. The question now is whether Arsenal can convert their interest into a completed deal before competitors intervene or the window closes, leaving them to regret what could have been their most important signing of the summer.

