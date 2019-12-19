Why Moussa Marega would be a brilliant signing for Aston Villa

Back in June, Portuguese newspaper Record (h/t The Daily Star) had claimed that Aston Villa were one of the Premier League clubs interested in FC Porto striker Moussa Marega. However, no deal materialised and the player has since stayed put at FC Porto.

Moussa Marega, 28, has hit over 20 goals in both of his seasons with Porto. He scored 21 goals and picked up 11 assists this past season. And the 28-year-old has started the new campaign very well, bagging four goals and two assists in 10 league games so far.

Considering the Mali international’s prolific goalscoring form for Porto over the last couple of seasons, Aston Villa should reignite their interest in the striker during the January transfer window.

FC Porto striker Moussa Marega celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Aston Villa have had quite a difficult time in the Premier League, with the Midlands side being pushed to 17th in the table. They have won just 4 of their 17 league games so far, and are simply finding it difficult to climb the table.

The Villans, who spent quite significantly this summer, have had problems up front, with Wesley Moraes yet to produce his best form. The Brazilian, who arrived from Club Brugge this past summer, has so far managed to score just 4 goals from 17 games, making things a little difficult for manager Dean Smith.

Moreover, there’s no option on the bench to challenge Wesley for a starting berth at Villa Park. Jonathan Kodjia isn’t the most prolific of goalscorers and is in the final year of his contract, while Kienan Davis recovering from a hamstring injury. That’s where the signing of Moussa Marega would make sense for Aston Villa.

Moussa Marega has been a prolific goalscorer for FC Porto over the last two seasons. (Getty Images)

Marega has established himself as one of the most feared strikers in Europe over the last two seasons. He has continued from where he stopped last season by being a constant threat in front of goal.

A powerful, bullish and competitive striker, the Malian is a composed finisher in front of goal and will undoubtedly bolster Villa’s attacking options. All in all, the 28-year-old has the physical attributes to cope with the demands of English football.

In the video below, one could get a glimpse of Marega’s style of play and the qualities he could bring to Villa if a move goes through.

Verdict

At the age of 28, Marega has probably entered the prime stages of his career. If he can keep himself fit, the Mali international could be a massive coup for Aston Villa. Also, the Porto star’s flexibility to play anywhere across the front-line should come handy for Smith.