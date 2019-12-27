Why Newcastle star Isaac Hayden would be a solid signing for West Ham

Back in July, the Northern Echo had claimed that West Ham were one of the Premier League clubs interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden. However, no deal materialised and he has since stayed put at Newcastle.

Isaac Hayden, 24, was one of Rafael Benitez side’s star performers over the second half of last season, as Newcastle comfortably secured their safety in the Premier League.

Despite being a regular fixture in the Magpies side in the second half of last campaign, he wanted to leave St. James’ Park this past summer, with a desire to be closer to his family down south, the report added.

Isaac Hayden has been a regular fixture for Steve Bruce’s Newcastle side. (Getty Images)

However, the 24-year-old didn’t get a move away from Newcastle before the start of the season. Instead, he has become a regular fixture in Steve Bruce’s current Newcastle side.

With Hayden impressing under Bruce, West Ham must rekindle their interest in him when the transfer window reopens in a few days’ time.

Declan Rice performs well as a shield in front of West Ham’s defence but he has lacked a reliable partner alongside him in central midfield. Mark Noble always puts in tireless displays whenever he’s on the pitch but the Hammers skipper has shown signs of ageing.

Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez have failed to live up to the expectations of the fans, especially the former, who has struggling with numerous injury problems.

Isaac Hayden would be a great signing for West Ham (Getty Images)

Manuel Pellegrini’s side are just four points above the relegation zone and need a couple of new players next month for a better second half of the campaign.

Keeping in mind West Ham’s struggles in the middle of the park, Pellegrini should make it a priority to sign a midfielder. To put things straight, the Chilean tactician must plot a swoop for Isaac Hayden.

A combative midfielder, Hayden would add the much-needed strength and power to West Ham’s midfield. His dynamism in the middle of the park could improve the East Londoners moving forward.

The former Arsenal man never shies away from sticking his foot out to stop the opposition and would bring balance to Pellegrini’s attack-heavy side.

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden in action. (Getty Images)

As per WhoScored, the 24-year-old has averaged 2.5 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, 1.2 clearances and 0.3 blocks in the Premier League. Hayden also has made 0.5 key passes, with a decent pass success rate of 76.4%.

Verdict

Hayden would ensure that West Ham’s midfield is not overrun easily, which has been the case often this season. All in all, he has the qualities to complement Rice and offer the Hammers solidity in the engine room.