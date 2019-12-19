Why Newcastle United must offload Ki Sung-Yueng in January

According to Chronicle Live, Steve Bruce has told that Newcastle United are in a position to act in the January transfer window but on the condition of offloading some players from his squad.

The Magpies are having a decent season and are trying to stay in the upper half of the table during the tough festive period. The manager knows that he doesn’t need to make big changes to his squad but it would be important to bring in a player or two in the winter.

In that case, it would be wise of the club to allow Ki Sung-Yueng to leave St. James’ Park. According to Chronicle Live, the midfielder’s father has revealed that Ki Sung-Yueng is angling for a move in January as his contract expires at the end of the season.

He rose through the ranks of Gwangju’s youth system in his home town and moved to Celtic in 2010. He then played for clubs like Swansea City and Sunderland before joining Newcastle United in 2018. He is into his second season with the Magpies.

The 30-year-old featured in 19 games last season for the Toon but has fallen down the pecking order this term. He has played just 3 matches in the league so far and has started only once.

The emergence of Isaac Hayden, and the Longstaff brothers from the academy, has made it difficult for Ki to be a regular and therefore, the best option for the Magpies would be to let him search for a new home.

Moreover, Ki’s best days came during his time at Swansea City. He featured in 162 games for the Swans and helped them finish 8th in the 2014/15 season of the Premier League. He was an integral member of Garry Monk’s squad that reached a decent position and the team kept sliding to the bottom thereafter.

When Swansea City got relegated to the Championship, Ki got a chance to continue in England’s top-flight with the Magpies. And after an impressive first season, he seems to be finding himself out of the squad for the majority of this season.

His move in January would also be helpful for the team if they are in search of a young player in the upcoming transfer window. As hinted by Steve Bruce, they might accept players on loan but only if they can guide the team to a respectable position in the end.

Newcastle must be able to make some profit by selling Ki to a lower league club or to some other country that would benefit both the South Korean international and them. Therefore, parting ways would be the best choice of solution for both the parties.