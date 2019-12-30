Why Newcastle United must push hard to sign Everton Soares

According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle United are looking at Everton Soares with a view to a permanent deal in January.

The Magpies had initially launched a loan bid for the Gremio star but the club turned it down, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have struggled to score goals this season despite signing the likes of Joelinton, Andy Carroll and Allan Saint-Maximin. Apart from that, they also recruited Miguel Almiron from Atalanta United in the previous winter transfer window.

Though Steve Bruce’s side are placed 11th in the league, at the moment, they have failed to muster enough goalscoring opportunities and have scored just 20 goals in the same number of games.

Record signing Joelinton, Almiron and Saint-Maximin all have scored just one goal each whereas other forwards are yet to open their account with half the season almost done.

It is clear that Newcastle are in dire need of a forward who can score consistently and Everton Soares would be the right choice to add some flair to their dull attack.

The 23-year-old recently completed a fine Serie A season with Gremio by scoring 11 goals in 30 league games and adding a further 4 goals in the Copa Libertadores campaign. He has proven to be a vital player under Renato Gaucho, who has helped the star grow from the youth set up.

While winning the Copa America Cup this year with his national side, Everton ended up as the top-scorer of the competition. And it would be the apt time for the Toons manager to add the highly-rated youngster to his squad when January arrives.

A versatile player, the Brazilian can play on either wing or operate as a second striker. Often preferring the left side of the pitch, he can equally contribute from the midfield.

A huge part of his game is confidence, as he can easily dribble past defenders consistently while also being a good shooter.

Verdict

The Brazil international is one of the hottest prospects at the moment and Newcastle need a game-changing signing.

Steve Bruce has admitted that he would be ready to sign a player of Everton’s qualities, according to the report. If he makes up his mind to sign the youngster, the club have to push hard to secure his services.