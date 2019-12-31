Why Newcastle United must quickly swoop in for free agent Wilfried Bony

According to a report from the Telegraph, Wilfried Bony has put Championship clubs on alert by insisting he is prepared to return to England.

The Ivorian, 31, was released by Swansea City last summer after his contract came to an end in South Wales. There was an option for both sides to extend his deal, but neither took up the opportunity, meaning the striker became a free agent.

Wilfried Bony spent some time training with Newport County before recently appearing in France, working with Le Havre, who he is currently in talks with over a move.

However, the 31-year-old admits he would like a return to the English leagues and has put Championship clubs on alert. (h/t The Telegraph)

That being said, Newcastle United must rekindle their interest in Bony, who was linked to the club back in January 2013. (h/t The Daily Mail)

The Magpies have lost their last two games and are raring to bounce back against Leicester City on New Year’s Day. Steve Bruce has done a very good job with this squad but there are areas he needs to improve if the Toon Army are to finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

One area Newcastle must reinforce in the upcoming January transfer window is the striker department. Club-record signing Joelinton has scored just one goal for the Magpies since his move from Hoffenheim in the summer.

Jonjo Shelvey is currently the club’s top scorer with five goals. Miguel Almiron has looked lively in recent weeks but he needs to add more goals and assists to his name.

Despite the club sitting 11th in the Premier League, goals are a problem. Bruce’s side desperately needs reinforcements up top and that’s when the signing of Bony would make sense.

Bony, who played for Swansea in two different stints, is a proven striker in the Premier League and could help the Magpies. He has scored 48 goals in England across all competitions, so there is no shortage of experience and that should make him a handy acquisition for Bruce and company.

At 31, of course, the Ivorian could not be considered a long-term signing. But as a short-term option, with no transfer fee involved, Bony should be an attractive option for Newcastle to consider.

Proven strikers are difficult to sign during the January transfer window, but when a player of Bony’s quality and pedigree, Newcastle must not hesitate to swoop for him to support Joelinton up front.