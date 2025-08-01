Why Noni Madueke didn’t Feature in Arsenal’s Friendly Against Tottenham Hotspur in Singapore?

Arsenal‘s £48.5 million summer signing Noni Madueke was notably absent from the Gunners’ 1-0 friendly defeat to Tottenham in Hong Kong on July 31, despite completing his move from Chelsea earlier this month.

Post-Club World Cup Commitment Keeps Noni Madueke Away During Arsenal vs. Tottenham

The England international’s absence wasn’t due to injury concerns or tactical decisions from Mikel Arteta. Instead, Madueke remained unavailable due to his recent international commitments with Chelsea in the Club World Cup tournament this summer.

According to Arsenal’s official announcement, the 23-year-old winger will join up with the squad in early August after the conclusion of Arsenal’s Asia tour. This scheduling conflict meant Madueke couldn’t feature in what many considered a crucial pre-season test against their north London rivals.

The timing proved frustrating for Arsenal supporters eager to see their controversial new signing in action. Madueke’s transfer generated significant backlash from sections of the fanbase, with a “#NoToMadueke” campaign emerging on social media before teammate Declan Rice publicly criticized the negativity surrounding the move.

Read More: Viktor Gyokeres is Better Than Alexander Isak – Here’s the Proof!

Arsenal Feel Attacking Absence in Derby Defeat Sans Noni Madueke

Arsenal’s attacking options were limited without their new number 20, forcing Arteta to rely on existing squad members in wide positions. The absence was particularly felt as Tottenham secured victory through Pape Matar Sarr’s spectacular 45-yard strike, highlighting the need for Arsenal to strengthen their attacking threat in these big occasions.

Madueke’s integration into Arsenal’s setup will now begin in earnest when he returns from international duty. Having made 92 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, including helping them win the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup in 2024/25, the north London-born forward arrives with proven Premier League experience.

The winger’s absence from this derby friendly represents a missed opportunity to make an early impression on skeptical supporters, but his upcoming integration will be crucial as Arsenal prepare for the new Premier League season. Arteta will be hoping Madueke’s pace and directness can provide the attacking edge that was missing against Spurs in Hong Kong.

Read More: 5 times Arsenal players were harshly treated by English referees and VAR officials