Why Odsonne Edouard would be a fantastic signing for Aston Villa

Back in October, former Rangers and Scotland striker Kris Boyd had claimed that Celtic star Odsonne Edouard would be a good fit at Aston Villa. (h/t The Birmingham Mail)

Odsonne Edouard, 21, has scored heavily for Celtic over the last two years, becoming a real star at the club. He played a crucial role in helping the Hoops win the treble ‘Treble’ under former manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Frenchman has been scoring goals freely this season. He has hit 15 goals and 5 assists in all competitions so far, turning into Celtic’s main man. With Edouard now regarded as one of the best young strikers in Europe, Aston Villa must go all out to sign him in January.

Aston Villa signed 12 players this past summer to reinforce their squad after achieving promotion back to the Premier League. With last season’s top scorer Tammy Abraham having returned to Chelsea following his loan spell, Villa boss Dean Smith decided to replace him with Wesley Moraes.

Wesley has gone off the boil after a decent start to life in the Premier League. The Brazilian is a traditional number nine, who, at his best, can bully centre-halves and offer some real presence inside the penalty area. But we are yet to see the best of the 23-year-old, who has just 4 goals in 17 appearances.

Villa don’t have many alternatives to Wesley in their squad. Jonathan Kodjia hasn’t been a prolific goalscorer in his career, while Keinan Davis, who is currently out injured, is very young and a decent option to have from the bench.

So without any second thoughts, Dean Smith should prioritise signing a new centre-forward in January if his side are to avoid relegation at the first time of asking.

Odsonne Edouard will be a great fit at Villa Park. Since arriving at Celtic in 2017, Edouard has hit 48 goals across all competitions, which is a superb record for a player who is just 21 years old.

The France U-21 international is scoring goals left, right and centre for Celtic this season and Villa will have a real gem on their hands if they manage to sign him in the New Year.

The 6ft 2in forward’s composure and ability in front of goal simply belie his age. His partnership with Wesley would be a joy to watch and the duo can help the Villans reach new heights in the coming seasons.

Edouard’s goals would certainly help Villa avoid relegation from the top-flight and Smith should make his signing a priority when the transfer window reopens.