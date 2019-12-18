Why Rangers’ new deal for Steven Gerrard is a statement of intent

According to The Mirror, Steven Gerrard has signed a new contract at Rangers that will keep him at the club until 2024.

The Liverpool legend took charge of Rangers in 2018 and has been impressive since joining the club. He has pledged his future to the Glasgow-based club for at least five more years. He began his coaching career as a youth coach at Liverpool.

His senior managerial debut saw Rangers defeat Macedonian side Shkupi 2-0 in the Europa League. He also helped the team to a second-place finish in the Scottish Premiership at the end of his first season.

The 39-year-old has surpassed all expectations and though he has failed to win a trophy so far, the Gers have improved under his guidance. This term, they look like real title challengers for the Premiership Cup.

This new contract has also talked down rumours of his potential move back to England as he was being linked with Derby County and Newcastle United, according to The Express.

This clearly shows that the Rangers’ hierarchy believes in Gerrard and are open to letting him carry the team forward.

Though he is yet to win a trophy with the Gers, Gerrard has guided them to the Scottish League Cup final, where they narrowly lost 1-0 to rivals Celtic.

Under Gerrard, Rangers were unbeaten in 12 matches at the start of last season and suffered their first defeat to Celtic on September 2nd. In the reverse fixture of the Old Firm Derby, he guided Rangers to a victory over their rivals for the first time since 2012.

Despite lacking experience in management, the former England international has done well so far and seems to be the right man to lead the Gers. He has also made some important signings during his time at Glasgow, bringing in the likes of Glen Kamara, Ryan Kent, Jermaine Defoe, Borna Barisic, Nicola Katic and many more.

These players have proven to make a difference along with Alfredo Morales, who seems to be getting better each day under Gerrard’s leadership. The manager has knit the team together within a space of one year and has produced excellent results.

Verdict

Having said that, it is time for Gerrard to take the team to the next level. After helping them qualify for the Round of 32 in the Europa League, he must now aim to take them as far as possible in the competition.

Therefore, Rangers handing him a new contract is a much-needed step in the right direction for the future of the club.



