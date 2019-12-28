Why Rangers signing Olivier Giroud would be a top-class move

According to L’Equipe (h/t The Scottish Sun), Rangers have been linked with a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Giroud, 33, switched to Arsenal from Montpellier in 2012 and was a key figure for under Arsene Wenger for six years in North London. He scored 105 goals and provided 41 assists in 253 appearances for the club and won several awards during his time there.

He was then bought by Antonio Conte to Chelsea in the winter of 2018 and is currently in his 3rd season with the Blues.

He was picked up consistently by Conte and Maurizio Sarri when the two former managers were at the helm at Chelsea but this season, he has fallen down the pecking order under Frank Lampard.



The report suggests that the French star is poised to leave Stamford Bridge in January and the Gers have sounded out their interest in him.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard’s men are battling it out for the top spot in the Scottish Premiership with their rivals Celtic.

Alfredo Morelos and Jermaine Defoe are the two attacking leaders and have been in sensational form this season. They have scored 23 goals between themselves and the manager seems to be getting the better out of the duo.

In that case, it is unlikely that the Scottish outfit may pull off the ambitious move. But if they manage to do so, it would be a top-class move. Also, Giroud would be able to make it to the French squad for the mega event in the summer of 2020 if he performs well.



The World Cup winner has immense experience under his belt and he is known for scoring goals. His presence on the field would allow any side to attack freely since Giroud is not only known for his goalscoring abilities but also for his link-up play.

The 33-year-old is a massive threat in the air and a classic target-man. He would also provide Gerrard with various options in the attack.

And with their progress to the next round of the Europa League, they must consider signing the Frenchman, who is accustomed to winning titles and knows a thing or two about playing at a higher level.

Verdict

The Chambery-born striker doesn’t seem to be losing his goalscoring touch despite ageing and if given a fair share of game time, he could be a great addition to bolster Rangers’ attack.



Therefore, the Gers must make a successful attempt to lure him ahead of Crystal Palace, Inter Milan and MLS sides who are also interested in him, according to the report.