Why Sam McCallum could be the one for Liverpool’s future

According to Daily Mail, Liverpool are monitoring young Coventry City defender Sam McCallum along with a host of Premier League clubs.

McCallum, 19, has been impressive for the Sky Blues this season and has exceeded expectations with his performance in League One and is considered to be a future prospect. He is known to have graduated from Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy’s V9 academy.

He moved from Herne Bay to St. Andrew’s Stadium in August 2018 and has featured in 26 matches for them so far. This campaign, he has played 18 times for Coventry and has a goal and an assist each to his name. The teenager is the youngest member in the squad and has been a regular in Mark Robins’ team sheet this season.

Sam McCallum (Image credit: Google)

The report also suggests that MacCallum has attracted interest from English sides like Aston Villa, Leicester and West Bromwich Albion along with the Anfield outfit.

Although Liverpool have an established left-back in Andy Robertson in their ranks, McCallum is considered as another option on the left.

Jurgen Klopp has only one player to cover the left side of the pitch at his disposal and it is clear that the Reds need an alternative for this position and therefore, with McCallum’s emergence to the top of his game, it would be good if the youngster is picked by Klopp.

The teenager has mainly been deployed as a left-back but has shown his versatility in League One by featuring as a left wing-back and a right-back. He seems to be improving his qualities and at a very young age, he has received praise for his exuberant displays.

Sam McCallum (R) (Getty Images)

Liverpool, on the other hand, are enjoying success under the leadership of Klopp and they are unbeaten in the Premier League this season. They are also in the hunt for various other trophies and that’s why a backup is necessary for them.

By adding a rotation policy on the left, it can be assured that Robertson would be fit to fight in all the important games and by bringing in McCallum, it would ease the pressure off the incredible Scot. While Liverpool U23 player Yasser Larouci has been impressive for the reserves, he is naturally a winger.

McCallum is highly regarded within his side and a move to Anfield would only help him progress further. He can also be sent on loan to other top division teams in order to gain match time and the Premier League is known for developing youngsters.

Sam McCallum (Image credit: Google)

Verdict

With a bright future ahead of him, McCallum should be one of Liverpool’s priorities in the winter transfer window. And if he continues to take great strides in his development, he can go on to be one of Liverpool’s future players.

Therefore, Klopp must not hesitate to lure the youngster to Anfield ahead of his other admirers in the league.