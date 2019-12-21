Why Sheffield United signing Holgate on loan could be a smart move

According to The Star, Sheffield United are monitoring Mason Holgate’s situation at Everton and are considering a loan move.

The report suggests that Chris Wilder is looking to bolster his options in January and Holgate has been one of the names on his list to tighten up the defence.

Holgate, 23, came through the ranks of Barnsley’s youth system and Everton picked him up in 2015. He then went on loan to West Bromwich Albion last winter and returned to Goodison Park in May. Initially, he struggled for game time under Marco Silva.

He has been a regular since he started against Brighton and Hove Albion, producing some impressive performances lately.

On the other hand, Sheffield United are having a glorious season since the start of this campaign. They were in the Europa League qualification spots for some time before Tottenham and Manchester United went past them.

Wilder has marshalled his troops well and the Blades are currently 7th in the league standings. In fact, they displayed some outstanding performances against teams like Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the season.

That said, there have been concerns regarding injuries and as a result, Holgate’s name has appeared on their list of possible targets.

John Egan and Chris Basham have been regulars under Wilder, whereas Richard Stearman and Kean Bryan haven’t been part of the team for the majority of the season. Veteran Phil Jagielka has proven to be more than a deputy to Basham but due to his age, he can’t offer much in the long run.

Going into the festive period with just two consistent centre-backs, the Blades might find it difficult to keep their momentum if there is any kind of disturbance to the present squad. Therefore, landing Holgate in January would be a great move.

Though the Toffees seem to be struggling to get positive results, Holgate has been rock-solid at the back. His performances against Chelsea and Manchester United in the past couple of weeks have been highlights of his career so far.

The 23-year-old’s controlled aggression and versatility has been key to his improvement. He made a difference for the Merseyside team against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men by playing as a defensive midfielder.

If Sheffield United manage to add him to their squad for the rest of the season on loan, Holgate could bring in his best qualities.

Verdict

The Doncaster-born centre-back’s defensive qualities are unquestionable and he has shown promises of being able to play for 90 minutes.

Therefore, Wilder must go all out to lure Holgate to Bramall Lane in January – even if it is just on a loan.