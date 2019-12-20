Why signing Demiral would be a brilliant move by Leicester

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Shira (h/t Leicestershire Live), Leicester City are interested in signing Turkish defender Merih Demiral.

The 6ft 3in Juventus central defender is one of manager Brendan Rodgers’ primary targets ahead of the January transfer window (Nicolo Shira h/t Leicestershire Live).

Rodgers, who lost centre-back Harry Maguire to Manchester United in the summer, failed to land a suitable replacement, forcing him to search for new options to strengthen his defence.

That said, Leicester’s search for a new centre-back does not come as a surprise. Meanwhile, Demiral has made just three appearances so far this season for Juventus, since joining from fellow Italian outfit Sassuolo last summer.

However, he has established himself as a regular for his national side, featuring in 12 games at the young age of 21.

The youngster made his professional debut in 2017 with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon before completing a January move back home to Turkey to join Alanyaspor.

However, he was sent to Sassuolo on loan with an obligation to buy just one day after signing for the Turkish outfit. After joining Sassuolo, the youngster was once again on the move – this time to Turin giants Juventus.

With the Maurizio Sarri-led club having as many as four other centre-backs in their ranks, the youngster has found himself restricted to the benches most of the season.

Despite his lack of chances, Demiral has a new admirer in Foxes manager Rodgers, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

Rodgers’ Leicester City are in sensational form this season. Much of their success this season could be attributed to their strong defence, which has so far conceded just 11 goals in 17 league games – the lowest by any side in the Premier League.

Rodgers owes it all to his defenders Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, both of whom have formed a formidable pairing at the heart of the Foxes defence. Soyuncu has filled the void left by Maguire beautifully with some solid displays at the back this season.

However, his partner Jonny Evans is already 31 and does not have many years left to excel at the top level.

Apart from these two, Rodgers has only two more defenders in his squad – veteran Wes Morgan and youngster Filip Benkovic. Morgan is 35 now and way past his prime, while Benkovic has still not grown up to his potential.

Thus, this leaves the Leicester manager with no other option but to search for a new defender. And Demiral would be a great choice. With an average of 2 tackles, 4 clearances and 2 blocks per match, Demiral does not lack talent. (Source: Whoscored)

Verdict

Having failed in his attempts to bring a new defender, Rodgers really needs a new face to bolster his options. Moreover, signing Demiral would be a good future investment if Leicester wish to stay in the top-four.