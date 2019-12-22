Brighton signing this 22-year-old star would go a long way towards solving attacking woes

Why signing Dennis could solve Brighton’s attacking woes

According to French publication Foot Mercato (h/t Leicestershire Live), Brighton and Hove Albion are in race for Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis.

The Seagulls will face heavy opposition from a host of clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Southampton all interested in the 22-year-old striker, the report claims.  

Just midway into the season, the Nigerian striker has already netted 7 goals in a total of 26 games across all competitions, matching his overall tally of 7 from last season.

Emmanuel Dennis of Club Brugge celebrates after scoring a goal. (Getty Images)

He took the Belgian crowd by surprise scoring 11 goals in his debut season after arriving from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk.

After a pretty average second season, Dennis once again seems to be back in the fold with some eye-catching displays this season, like in the game against Real Madrid in the Champions League group encounter.

The young finisher stole the limelight when he scored a brace to help his side level terms at home against Madrid back in October.

The versatile Nigerian has become a pivotal part of the Philippe Clement-led side, helping them to the top of the Belgian top-flight this season. He has established himself as a key member of the Brugge squad, featuring in all their 6 Champions League games.

Dennis tries a shot from distance during a Champions League match. (Getty Images)

That said, it is no big wonder that Premier League side Brighton are interested in the young finisher. The Seagulls have had a rather mixed season so far, with the club hanging in the 13th position as of now.

The Graham Potter-led side have had serious issues in front of the goal with striker Neal Maupay alone being their consistent goal-scorer. The Frenchman has scored 7 of Brighton’s 21 league goals so far, giving us a clear insight about their attacking woes.

The rest of the Seagulls’ forwards – which includes the likes of young Aaron Connolly and veteran striker Glenn Murray – have managed just 2 goals, with both coming from the boots of the youngster.

Dennis in action against Real Madrid during a Champions League match. (Getty Images)

Read more

Verdict

It is absolutely clear that Brighton are in real need of some consistent goal-scorers if they are to improve on their performances and climb up the ladder.

And who else would be a better fit for that role than Dennis, who has been consistently performing for Brugge. Thus, Brighton would be doing themselves a favour by securing the signature of the in-form Nigerian.

Written by Siddharth Suresh

Hello folks, I am an avid football follower who likes to read, report and play the world's most beautiful game. My other hobbies include writing poetry, traveling and exploring new cultures.
Brighton and Hove AlbionClub BruggeEmmanuel DennisOpinions

