Why signing Dennis could solve Brighton’s attacking woes

According to French publication Foot Mercato (h/t Leicestershire Live), Brighton and Hove Albion are in race for Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis.

The Seagulls will face heavy opposition from a host of clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Southampton all interested in the 22-year-old striker, the report claims.

Just midway into the season, the Nigerian striker has already netted 7 goals in a total of 26 games across all competitions, matching his overall tally of 7 from last season.

Emmanuel Dennis of Club Brugge celebrates after scoring a goal. (Getty Images)

He took the Belgian crowd by surprise scoring 11 goals in his debut season after arriving from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk.

After a pretty average second season, Dennis once again seems to be back in the fold with some eye-catching displays this season, like in the game against Real Madrid in the Champions League group encounter.

The young finisher stole the limelight when he scored a brace to help his side level terms at home against Madrid back in October.

The versatile Nigerian has become a pivotal part of the Philippe Clement-led side, helping them to the top of the Belgian top-flight this season. He has established himself as a key member of the Brugge squad, featuring in all their 6 Champions League games.

Dennis tries a shot from distance during a Champions League match. (Getty Images)

That said, it is no big wonder that Premier League side Brighton are interested in the young finisher. The Seagulls have had a rather mixed season so far, with the club hanging in the 13th position as of now.

The Graham Potter-led side have had serious issues in front of the goal with striker Neal Maupay alone being their consistent goal-scorer. The Frenchman has scored 7 of Brighton’s 21 league goals so far, giving us a clear insight about their attacking woes.

The rest of the Seagulls’ forwards – which includes the likes of young Aaron Connolly and veteran striker Glenn Murray – have managed just 2 goals, with both coming from the boots of the youngster.

Dennis in action against Real Madrid during a Champions League match. (Getty Images)

Verdict

It is absolutely clear that Brighton are in real need of some consistent goal-scorers if they are to improve on their performances and climb up the ladder.

And who else would be a better fit for that role than Dennis, who has been consistently performing for Brugge. Thus, Brighton would be doing themselves a favour by securing the signature of the in-form Nigerian.