Why signing Holgate would be a good move by Newcastle

According to a report by The Northen Echo, Newcastle United are planning a January swoop for Everton defender Mason Holgate.

With the winter transfer window around the corner, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is keen to add more strength to his squad by bringing in new additions, the report claims.

Amongst Bruce’s set of primary targets have been the young Holgate, who has been impressive this season for the Toffees, the report adds.

Everton defender Mason Holgate. (Getty Images)

The defender has carved a name for himself within the Everton first-team this season, appearing in 14 matches in all competitions. He has also scored a goal for the Toffees and assisted twice – making him the third highest-assist provider for his side, alongside Richarlison.

After failing to nail down a place in the Everton squad last year, Holgate was soon offloaded to West Bromwich Albion to spend the second half of the season on loan.

However, the youngster put up pretty decent displays for the Championship outfit, featuring in 23 matches, thus earning a starting role at Goodison Park this season.

However, it’s not just Holgate’s rise in his performances that are attractive, but rather his versatility. Predominantly a centre-back, Holgate has looked equally comfortable playing in the right-back role.

Everton defender Mason Holgate in action. (Getty Images)

Recently, he was seen donning the role of a defensive midfielder in Everton’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford due to the Toffees’ lack of options in that position.

His flexibility to gel into any role without much ado is his greatest asset, which in turn makes him an important player. Meanwhile, Newcastle have had issues this term, with Bruce shuffling and reshuffling his defence due to injuries and inconsistencies.

These constant changes at the back have affected the team’s tempo, with the side conceding as many as 24 goals in a total of 17 games, pushing them to 11th in the table.

Holgate (right) while playing for West Bromwich Albion. (Getty Images)

The same has been the case with their right-back position, with Bruce having to constantly choose between Javier Manquillo, DeAndre Yedlin and Emil Krafth.

Verdict

With Newcastle currently having issues at the back, there wouldn’t be a better time to make a move for Holgate, who is valued at around £14million.

Moreover, his age and versatility to play across different positions put him in high stead. Hence, Newcastle targeting Holgate would be a move in the right direction.