Why signing Jaden Brissett would be a great move by Aston Villa

According to Daily Mail, Aston Villa are monitoring the progress of Brentford B team’s Jaden Brissett.

Brissett, 18, came through Norwich City’s youth ranks and joined the Championship club’s B side in January this year. He has been in excellent form since moving away from Carrow Road, scoring 12 goals and providing 9 assists in 18 matches since the start of this campaign.

Brentford’s B team head coach Lars Friis heaped praises on the teenager during trials and has said that Brissett can play in a number of positions, according to the report. This shows his ability to adapt to different areas, though he is an attacking midfielder.

These statements come as no surprise as he is also linked with several other teams including Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers, as per reports.

On the other hand, Aston Villa, who are also keeping tabs on Brissett, must bring in reinforcements in January despite splashing £130m for 12 players in the summer.

Dean Smith’s men are currently languishing in 17th place in the table, just one place above the relegation zone. Their promotion to the Premier League hasn’t gone well so far and they need to make some changes to their squad.

The Villans boss must address the lack of quality and depth in their squad and to do this, they must add someone who can play on the left wing. Trezeguet is the only player available for this spot at Smith’s disposal.

Going into the tougher festive period, Villa must take a chance by signing Jaden Brissett, whose contract is set to end in the summer.

A versatile player, the English lad has been impressive on the left side of the pitch too. This would be helpful for Villa whenever their first-team members are either rested or injured. Like every other teenager, Brissett would be able to step up his development if he is given the right opportunities.

He may not have the experience of playing league matches but within a short time, he has proven his worth for Brentford B.

Hence, Villa must take the opportunity to strengthen their squad by securing the services of Jaden Brissett. If he happens to continue with the same passion and develops in the right direction, he could go on to be Villa’s player in the long run.