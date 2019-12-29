Why signing Yari Verschaeren would be a good move by Aston Villa

According to Sport Witness (h/t BirminghamLive), Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Anderlecht starlet Yari Verschaeren in January.

Verschaeren, 18, has been in sublime form for Anderlecht, after breaking into the senior squad this season. The youth academy product has been a regular under Frank Vercauteren since making his debut against KV Oostende in July.

He has featured in 19 Belgian top-flight games so far and his impressive performances have caught the eyes of the viewers. He also has 2 goals to his name.

He is contacted to Anderlecht until the summer of 2022 but seems to be on the move after performing brilliantly for the Belgian outfit. He has also made 3 international appearances and is considered to be a bright talent. That being said, Aston Villa must go all out to land the gifted midfielder.

Aston Villa haven’t enjoyed a successful campaign so far and are languishing in the relegation zone and are at the risk of being demoted to the Championship if they fail to perform well in the rest half of the season.

Dean Smith has started feeling the heat and he’ll need to quickly turnaround the club’s fortunes to avoid getting relegated. The Englishman made 12 signings in summer after his side were promoted to the Premier League but the outcome has not been fruitful.

Villa skipper Jack Grealish is the only one who seems to be performing well for them and other midfielders have gone through ups and downs in the ongoing season. Conor Hourihane and John McGinn are the other two who have been supportive to the side.

A player full of flair, skill, and flamboyance, Verschaeren has been thriving at Lotto Park and making waves in the Jupiler Pro League despite the Purple and White sitting 10th in the league.

He has been constructing their games from the middle and is a consistent threat to defenders, which shows he has got the ability above the players of a similar age group.

The Belgium international is an exciting talent who is capable of playing in different positions in the midfield and he can also equally showcase his talent from the right flank.

He has grown to perfectly suit the attacking midfield role and has attracted a lot of attention. At Aston Villa, he would be more than helpful alongside Grealish and Hourihane. His call-up to the national side at a very young age proves his qualities and is only going to get better.

The 18-year-old might be the perfect player for Villa and they can try their luck with him in their ranks. He might prove to be the cutting-edge the Villans have lacked so far.

Therefore, Villa must simply make a move for Verschaeren in January and must beat off competition from Wolves and Southampton, who are also in the race to secure his services, according to the report.