Why Southampton must beat off competition to sign Jean-Clair Todibo

According to ESPN (h/t MSN), Southampton are set to battle AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen for the signing of Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo, 19, came through the ranks of Les Lilas and Toulouse youth systems and made his first senior appearance for Les Violets in August 2018 against Girondins Bordeaux – a match where the fans gave him a standing ovation.

Despite initial struggles and a career-threatening injury, Todibo made great strides at Toulouse and Barcelona came knocking soon. He signed for the La Liga giants in January earlier this year but has featured in just three games for the Blaugrana.

The report claims that Barcelona are willing to sell Todibo in order to raise their funds after spending heavily in the summer for Antoine Griezmann. To trim the squad according to their needs, Todibo could be on the move with AC Milan and Leverkusen also watching him.

Meanwhile, Southampton have also shown interest in the centre-back and Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted that fresh faces would be welcome to his squad, according to Daily Echo.

The Saints are battling hard to move out of the relegation zone after a poor season so far and they have entered December in a dangerous position. They tasted one of their worst defeats against Leicester City, who scored 9 past them earlier in the league.

Thus, bringing in a new centre back would be a wise decision by the Austrian boss.

Southampton have had a poor defensive record so far, conceding 36 goals in a mere 17 games with half the season yet to be played. The manager must address the crisis as early as possible and Jean-Clair Todibo would be a suitable candidate to reduce their problems.

The 19-year-old may not have played much this season due to the existence of Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet in a star-studded club like Barcelona but he has shown great character in the few chances he received.

At Toulouse, Todibo was their rock in the heart of the defence and he could showcase that talent at the St. Mary’s Stadium if they decide to secure his services.

The Guiana-born defender would add fresh legs to the Saints’ squad and alongside Jan Bednarek, the duo would provide some resistance at the back.

Verdict

Todibo has great qualities to succeed and establish himself as one of the best in the business and the Premier League would be a good platform for him to scale greater heights.

Southampton must hand him an opportunity and in return, he could be their saviour. Therefore, the club’s hierarchy has to fight and move ahead of AC Milan and Leverkusen to secure his signature.