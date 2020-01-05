Why Southampton should go all out to sign Le Havre’s Tino Kadewere

According to the Daily Mail, Southampton and Bournemouth have entered the race for Le Havre forward Tino Kadewere, who is also being tracked by Ligue 1 clubs Lyon and Marseille.

The 23-year-old has attracted a wide range of interest after scoring 17 goals in 19 appearances this season. The Zimbabwean has been valued at around £10million by Paul Le Guen’s side.

It is understood that Tino Kadewere is interested in a move to the Premier League and is waiting to see if he is approached this month, the report adds.

That being said, Southampton must do everything possible to win the race for Kadewere’s signature this month.

Le Havre’s Zimbabwean forward Tino Kadewere (L) vies with Valenciennes’ Senegalese defender Saliou Ciss during the French L2 football match between Valenciennes and Le Havre at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, on May 10, 2019. (Getty Images)

The Saints have managed to surge to a decent position in the league after a string of positive results of late. Despite Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side sitting 12th in the table, they have certain problems to address. One of them is the attack, with Hasenhuttl’s men scoring just 25 goals in 21 games.

Danny Ings has been Southampton’s chief source of goals with 13 goals to his name. The former Liverpool man is breathing fire at the moment and scored on the New Year’s Day to give the Saints a crucial 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

However, he has enjoyed limited support from his fellow forwards, including Che Adams, who is yet to open his account for the club since joining from Birmingham City before the start of the season.

With that in mind, Hasenhuttl should prioritise signing a new striker and Tino Kadewere would be a smart fit at the St. Mary’s.

Kadewere can play anywhere across the front-line but he is most effective down the middle.

He can be a prolific goalscorer when operating as a striker while also thriving as a No.10, just in behind the main striker.

Ralph Hasenhuttl during his time at RB Leipzig. (Getty Images)

The 23-year-old’s finishing skills combined with his work ethic has caused all sorts of troubles to several defenders in the Ligue 2. He would be an ideal signing for Hasenhuttl and his team.

The Zimbabwean is adept at link-up play and renowned for the little flicks and tricks that he can pull off. Overall, he would complement the skill-sets of the other Southampton attackers exceptionally well.

More Southampton News

In the video below, one can get a glimpse of Kadewere’s finishing skills and ability to link-up play with his fellow Le Havre forwards.

Verdict

Kadewere is just 23 and has a long way to go in his career. If he arrives in England and hits the ground running straight away, the Zimbabwean could turn out to be a massive coup for Hasenhuttl’s Southampton.