Why teenager Bogle could be a shrewd signing by Crystal Palace

Reports from The Telegraph suggest that Crystal Palace are interested in signing Derby County right-back Jaden Bogle in January.

However, the Eagles will face stiff competition in securing the 19-year old full-back’s signature with Premier League rivals West Ham, Burnley and Brighton all keen on landing the in-form teenager.

Derby County right-back Jaden Bogle. (Getty Images)

The 19-year old full-back attracted interest from the English top-flight clubs after establishing himself as a regular in the Derby first team last season under Frank Lampard and helping them reach the play-off final.

The teenager made 40 appearances for the Rams last term and recorded an impressive nine assists, enhancing his reputation as one of the brightest prospects in the Championship.

The youngster has continued his rich vein of form from last year, making 17 appearances and assisting 3 times already in the league this season.

Bogle in action against Southampton in the FA Cup. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson’s Palace, who are facing Derby next month, are desperately in need of a right-back after selling youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka to league rivals Manchester United for £50million last summer.

This has left the Premier League’s oldest manager with no other option but to rely on seasoned campaigners Joel Ward and Martin Kelly. Unfortunately for Hodgson, the trouble didn’t end there as 30-year old Ward has been struggling with injuries of late.

This has opened the door for Kelly, who has slotted into the full-back role for the Eagles in his absence. Ward, in the meantime, is out due to a knee injury and won’t be returning to action until February next year.

Crystal Palace right-back Joel Ward. (Getty Images)

However, neither of them has been impressive enough, managing just one assist between them so far, raising questions regarding their attacking inadequacies. Moreover, both the defenders are near their 30s now and look way past their prime, adding to Hodgson’s list of woes.

In this regard, it is imperative that Palace sign a young and energetic presence if they wish to stay in the top-ten.

Given Bogle’s age and his cheap price tag which is around £7million, the teenager would prove to be a shrewd signing by the Eagles, who lack players in this department.

Verdict

Having failed to land a new face since Bissaka’s departure, the Eagles’ decision to rope in Bogle seems like a wise decision.

Hence, Palace should sign the teenager Bogle as soon as possible with an eye on the future.