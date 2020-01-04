Why Todd Cantwell could be a superb signing for Manchester United

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United have added Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell to their list of summer targets.

The English talent, 21, has taken his game to the next level this season with some breath-taking displays and is being monitored by a host of Premier League clubs, according to the report, including Tottenham and Manchester City.

Coming through the ranks at Carrow Road, Cantwell had a brief loan spell with Dutch Side Fortuna Sittard in 2018, which was a positive step in his development.

After returning to England, he was a part of the Championship-winning side that got promoted to the Premier League at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United did not have the best of starts to the New Year as they succumbed to a resurgent Arsenal. They have struggled to address the midfield issues in the ongoing season and this might cost them a lot.

After making a huge transformation in his game this term, Scott McTominay has picked up an injury that has put him out of action for a few months and is a huge loss for United.

Nemanja Matic is past his prime and has been pushed to the bench for the majority of the season and he could soon be on the move away from Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba has endured his own fitness issues. This leaves them with only Fred. The Brazilian has been the Red Devils’ most improved player this season and has fixed a spot for himself since October.

With McTominay being added to the injury list, Solskjaer must look to strengthen the midfield options.

In that case, Todd Cantwell would be a perfect solution and the fact that he is a young British player must propel his chances of being prioritized by United’s boss.

Cantwell, who has been with Norwich from his youth days, is a left midfielder by trade but he can also play through the middle as an attacking midfielder, who can create a team’s game. He is exactly the one Solskjaer would want to have in order to bolster his squad, as he is a promising youngster with huge potential.

The 21-year-old is capable of scoring goals from his position and has already notched up six this campaign, including the ones against Manchester City and Chelsea earlier.

Though Daniel Farke’s men are languishing at the bottom of the table, Cantwell has proved to be a difference for his side, who are putting up a strong fight.

The £30million-rated midfielder could be an exciting addition to United’s squad, providing quality, strength, and creativity on the field. He is surely destined for greater heights and could bring his best qualities if a move happens in the summer.

Verdict

The Dereham-born talent has a long way to go, with his best years yet to come and if United win the race to secure his services, it would be a fantastic move and he can also go on to represent the Red Devils in the long run, given that he is just 21.