Why Tottenham must go all out to sign Nathan Ferguson from West Brom

According to Daily Mirror, Tottenham are leading the chase for West Brom starlet Nathan Ferguson, who is also a target for Crystal Palace.

Nathan Ferguson, 19, has emerged as a key player for the Baggies this season, excelling at full-back. He has played 20 games so far this term, scoring and assisting one each. However, the teenager is out of contract at the end of the season and he is yet to confirm whether his future lies at the Hawthorns or not.

West Brom are desperate for the full-back to sign a five-year deal and have put the offer on the table for him, but he is being targeted by a number of Premier League and European clubs, the report adds.

Nathan Ferguson in action for West Brom. (Getty Images)

Nonetheless, Tottenham must do everything possible to sign the West Brom full-back this month.

Spurs’ interest in Ferguson clearly indicates Jose Mourinho’s intent to rebuild the defence that has struggled to keep clean sheets this season, with current right-back Serge Aurier prone to major errors – particularly in big games. And on the other of side of their defence, questions are regularly asked about the quality of Danny Rose.

In fact, Rose’s poor performances have seen Mourinho use Jan Vertonghen majorly at left-back last month. Given Tottenham’s first-choice left-back Ben Davies’ injury problems, strengthening the full-back department is vital for Mourinho.

As for Nathan Ferguson, he has been a regular fixture in Slaven Bilic’s West Brom side up until recently but has missed the last two games with a minor knock. The teenager can play on either side of the defence, which will be a plus for Spurs.

Jose Mourinho has managed Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty)

More Tottenham News

According to WhoScored, the 19-year-old has averaged 2.4 tackles, 1.9 interceptions, 1.7 clearances and 0.8 dribbles in the Championship this season.

He has a 76.5% pass success rate, which certainly needs improvement. Ferguson has also registered a goal and an assist, whilst averaging 0.3 key passes, 0.3 shots per game and 1.5 dribbles per game.

Verdict

The England Under-20 international is a very talented and promising young defender and given his performances so far this season, there is no surprise that he is wanted by so many clubs. Ferguson would a smart signing for Tottenham, adding quality and competition to the full-back department.