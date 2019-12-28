Why Tottenham must revive their interest in Philippe Coutinho

Back in August, Philippe Coutinho rejected a move to Premier League when Tottenham wanted him on loan from Barcelona, according to Sky Sports.

Coutinho, 27, switched to Barcelona in the summer of 2018 after a successful time at Liverpool and was a top player at that time. Since his move to Spain, his career had reversed after falling down the pecking order under Ernesto Valverde.

At the start of this season, he joined Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich on loan and has started just 11 times so far in the league. He has scored 6 goals and assisted 5 times in 15 league appearances this term.

At the moment, Coutinho has opened the door to a Premier League return if the Bavarians don’t sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season, according to the Mirror. He has not been the fearsome player he once was for the Reds in a long time.

The report suggests that his Barcelona career might be over with the Catalan giants looking to move him on permanently next summer. In that case, Tottenham must try their luck once again on the Brazilian as they were earlier linked with a move for him.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s appointment has taken them away from further humiliation in the league and his men are looking in good shape entering into the tougher phase of the season. Dele Alli has taken his game to a better level and Harry Kane has found his goalscoring touch.

The ever-green Heung-Min Son has also been a key player and is one of the reasons for their attacking ranks doing well. Lucas Moura is getting regular game time at the moment but Erik Lamela is the only one missing from action due to his injuries.

Considering the attacking midfield and creativity role, Christian Eriksen has been a vital player for the Lilywhites over the past few years and has helped Tottenham propel to the top along with Mauricio Pochettino. But the Dane’s future at Tottenham is in doubt as he is yet to put pen to paper over a new contract.

If the midfielder leaves the club, there would be a huge void left and his experience cannot be matched by anyone else in the team. Therefore, reviving interest in Coutinho would be a good option for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The Brazilian has got enough experience under his belt and after playing for many years at Anfield, it would be the right time for him to revive his status by moving to the Premier League.

Playing alongside Son, Kane, Alli and Moura, he would rightly fit into the team and be the cutting-edge Tottenham have lacked so far.

Verdict

The 27-year-old may cost Spurs a hefty amount but they can be assured of a player with high qualities.

Therefore, Tottenham must not hesitate to reignite their interest and make a strong attempt to lure him back to England.