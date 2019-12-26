Why Tottenham should soon sign Flamengo midfielder Gerson

According to 90min (h/t ESPN), Tottenham have held talks with Flamengo midfielder Gerson.

The former AS Roma man had a rather unimpressive 3-year stint in Italy, which forced him to return to his native country Brazil. However, the 22-year-old has been in impressive form since then and has received rave reviews for helping Flamengo to their most successful season ever.

Flamengo midfielder Gerson (left) in action against River Plate. (Getty Images)

After leaving Roma last summer, Gerson went on to play 27 matches for the Brazilian top-flight side, scoring twice and assisting thrice in the process. Gerson played a key role in their title-winning campaign this year and had also helped his team to Copa Libertadores success earlier in 2019.

Having won everything in his debut season, Gerson was also a part of the squad that narrowly lost to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the final of the Club World Cup last weekend.

His impressive displays in the midfield for Flamengo had caught the eye of Tottenham, who are now ready to offer the Brazilian another chance to showcase his potential in Europe.

The North London club have contacted the Brazilian club and they are hopeful that a deal could be sorted out as early as in January when the transfer window opens, the report claims.

Gerson of Flamengo battles for the ball during a game. (Getty Images)

If at all such a deal materializes, then that means Gerson would be the first signing made by Tottenham since the appointment of new coach Jose Mourinho.

Meanwhile, Tottenham under Mourinho are having a resurgence of sorts after a rather disastrous start to their campaign. Tottenham, who began their campaign under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, were seen struggling in the mid-table, which saw the Argentine receive the axe.

However, Mourinho’s arrival quickly changed the tables, with the side now safe in 7th place, five points short of fourth-placed Chelsea. Tottenham under Mourinho have won 4 of their last 6 league games and have also secured themselves of a spot in the Champions League knockout stages.

The Portuguese’s arrival seemed to have had an effect on everyone from defence to attack, as the team suddenly seems to be ticking in tandem.

Tottenham’s new boss Jose Mourinho. (Getty Images)

Even though Spurs have as many as four central midfielders in their ranks, the team has so far failed to find a quality player in the ranks to help them perform on a higher level consistently.

Tottenham’s summer signing, Tanguy Ndombele, has spent more time sitting on the fringes due to injury. Loan signing Giovani Lo Celso too has failed to establish himself as a regular, with his season marred by injuries, just like Ndombele.

With both their summer signings failing to impress, Mourinho has had to depend on veteran Moussa Sissoko and academy graduate Harry Winks.

Tottenham stars celebrate after scoring a goal (Getty Images)

Winks has recently returned from injury and has not been in the best of shapes, which has seen Mourinho prefer the more defensive Eric Dier over him. Meanwhile, Sissoko is already in his 30s.

Verdict

Thus, it is clearly evident that Tottenham lack a regular and established midfielder in their ranks. Constant shuffling will affect the team’s tempo and their performance in the long run, which is why a move for Gerson seems to be a really wise choice by the North London club.

Hence, Tottenham should try to bring the young but established Brazilian sooner than later.