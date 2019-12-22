Why Tottenham signing Isaac Lihadji would be great for the future

According to Fussball Transfers reports (h/t football.london), Tottenham are in the hunt for Marseille forward Isaac Lihadji.

The report also confirms that Tottenham have submitted a contract offer for the player and the club are looking to strengthen their squad in January ahead of the tougher phase of the campaign.

Lihadji, 17, came through the ranks of Marseille’s youth system and though he is still registered as a U19 player for the club, he has already made a couple of appearances for the senior team. He made his Ligue 1 debut in a goalless draw against FCO Dijon on September 9th.

Despite having only 23 minutes of Ligue 1 football action, the teenager has attracted interests from the like of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and Barcelona, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s arrival at North London has helped Tottenham bounce back from a slow start to the season and claw their way back into the hunt for a top-four finish.

They are now fifth in the league, just 3 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea but the Portuguese must add some reinforcements to his squad ahead of tougher challenges.

Mourinho’s side have endured defensive errors for the majority of the season and the manager’s first priority would be to make amends at the backline. This would prevent the opposition from taking advantage of their frailties too easily.

However, boosting their attacking options would also be advisable if they are to improve the depth in their squad. In that case, Isaac Lihadji would be a suitable acquisition.

The 17-year-old has already made huge strides to earn himself a place in Andre Villas-Boas’ squad this season. It is nothing short of an achievement for somebody so young. And with interests from top European teams, he surely must be considered for the future.

Mourinho has only two wingers at his disposal to cover the right side – Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela. While Moura has been a vital cog for the side, Lamela has suffered from a lot of injuries in his playing career. His recent hamstring injury has put him on the sidelines and his unknown return date has made it even worse.

In that case, Mourinho would be able to trust Lihadji to fill the gaps even though the youngster has no experience in England. By allowing him to play in the dying minutes of a game, the starlet can slowly make huge strides in his development.

With not many options on the right, it would be wise to make a swift move for the teenage prodigy, who could become a valuable asset for the future.

Having risen to make a name for himself at an early stage, a move to North London would do wonders for both him and Tottenham.