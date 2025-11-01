Why was Viktor Gyokeres Substituted at Half-Time During Burnley Match?

Milly Adams is famous for being the girlfriend of Arsenal star Ben White. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Milly Adams has already advanced in her professional path. Milly has 31k followers on her Instagram profile. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Milly and Arsenal centre-back Ben White.

Since joining Arsenal in 2021, Ben White has become a regular under Mikel Arteta. He has barely missed any Premier League action in this campaign and remains a crucial player for the Gunners. Along with his professional life, there has been massive improvement in White’s personal life as he has found the suitable woman for his love life.

Milly Adams Childhood and Family

Milly was born on May February 2, 1997, in Hertfordshire, England, making her nationality English. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown.

We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Ben White.

Milly Adams was born in England. (Credit: Instagram)

Milly Adams Education

Milly went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic. The English beauty earned a degree after completing graduation in 2019. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know what her major was.

Milly Adams career

Milly is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous bikini brands.

Milly’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential to earn money if she starts monetising.

Milly is a model. (Credit: Instagram)

Milly Adams Net Worth

Milly hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price.

So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Milly’s boyfriend, Ben White, earns a significant income from his Arsenal contract.

Milly Adams and Ben White relationship

Ben White met with his girlfriend in January 2022. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together.

Ben White met with his girlfriend in January 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. In February, they made their relationship public by sharing pictures on their respective social media accounts. They tied the knot in 2023. Milly Adams shared the happy news on her profile saying she married her bestfriend.

Milly Adams and Ben White Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. Even though they are madly in love, their relationship is premature at this point. They might require some time before taking a big step like welcoming a baby.

Milly Adams Social media

Milly has earned a significant fan following on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. With 31k followers, her reach has been phenomenal. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Milly also shares her boyfriend’s pictures. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable bikini looks. She also has several photos of Ben on her Instagram feed.

Milly Adams is famous on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

