Why Did Arsenal Fans Boo Nicolas Pepe Against Villarreal?

Arsenal supporters made their feelings known as Nicolas Pepe scored for Villarreal in their 3-2 victory at the Emirates Stadium, with the former Gunners winger receiving a hostile reception from home fans throughout the friendly match.

The £72 Million Nicolas Pepe Nightmare That Still Haunts Arsenal

The boos weren’t surprising given Pepe’s rather disastrous Arsenal legacy. Arsenal invested a club-record £72 million in Nicolas Pepe during summer 2019, making him one of the most expensive signings in Premier League history. What followed was arguably the biggest transfer flop in Arsenal’s modern era, although a few hardcore backers of his might disagree.

Pepe made just 112 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 27 times across four underwhelming seasons, barring a few decent performances in streaks. For a player who cost more than the combined transfers of Gabriel Jesus and Martin Ødegaard, those numbers represent catastrophic value for money. His inconsistent performances, lack of end product, and inability to justify his astronomical fee made him a symbol of Arsenal’s transfer market failures during the post-Wenger era.

A Painful Reminder of Poor Decision Making

Arsenal eventually terminated Pepe’s contract in 2023, allowing him to join Turkish side Trabzonspor for nothing before moving to Villarreal. The club essentially wrote off their record investment completely, making his return to the Emirates particularly galling for supporters.

Despite being booed by Emirates Stadium faithful, Pepe refused to celebrate his goal against his former club. His professional response couldn’t mask the uncomfortable reality that his opener represented everything wrong with Arsenal’s recruitment strategy from 2019-2022.

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe in action. (Getty Images)

The hostile reception reflected genuine frustration from fans who watched their club’s record signing fail spectacularly while players costing a fraction delivered far superior performances. For Arsenal supporters, Pepe’s goal felt like salt in an already deep wound, explaining why a section of the Emirates crowd couldn’t resist expressing their lingering disappointment at one of the club’s most expensive mistakes.

