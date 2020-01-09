Why Watford should go all out to sign Fulham left-back Joe Bryan

According to Sky Sports, Watford are considering a bid for Fulham left-back Joe Bryan as Nigel Pearson looks to strengthen his defence.

Joe Bryan, 26, who joined Fulham from Bristol City in the summer of 2018, has been a regular fixture for Scott Parker’s side this season, managing 27 appearances so far. He has bagged a goal and three assists across all competitions.

With the left-back enjoying an impressive campaign with the Cottagers, Watford must go all out for him this month.

Joe Bryan celebrates after scoring for Bristol City. (Getty Images)

Despite winning three games out of the last five, the Hornets still remain in the relegation zone. That simply tells the size of the job Nigel Pearson has in his hands after replacing Quique Sanchez Flores.

Pearson has instilled unity and fight in the players, with the mood around Vicarage Road slightly changing for good since last month.

However, the 56-year-old needs to do a lot more to help Watford avoid relegation from the top-flight. Signing a couple of new players should help him in his cause and the Hornets boss should prioritise strengthening the backline.

Watford have a long list of defensive injuries including long-term absentees Sebastian Prodl and Daryl Janmaat. Kiko Femenia and Jose Holebas have also struggled with injury problems, while Craig Cathcart suffered a knee injury in the 2-1 victory over Wolves.

Joe Bryan in action for Fulham. (Getty Images)

For a relegation-threatened side that has conceded 34 goals in 21 games and is suffering from an injury crisis, it’s a no-brainer for them to bring in new players.

That being said, Joe Bryan could be an answer to Watford’s defensive injury problems. The 26-year-old is a defender who could add quality and depth to Pearson’s squad.

As per WhoScored, the Fulham defender has averaged 2.9 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, 1.9 clearances and 0.2 blocks. With a goal, three assists and 1.1 key passes, Bryan would be the player to offer Watford some defensive diligence as well as attacking threat down the left flank.

More News

Joe Bryan applauding the Bristol City crowd. (Getty Images)

Verdict

Jose Holebas and Adam Masina have fared below expectations this campaign, and with the former set to turn 36 in June, it’s high time for Watford to consider a long-term replacement for the Greek.

And a player of Bryan’s ability and experience should make him a perfect successor for Holebas at Vicarage Road.

With the Watford side clearly lacking defenders, it is imperative for them to land a new defender to keep their hopes of staying up in the Premier League. Having said that, Pearson should go all out for Bryan this month.