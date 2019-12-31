Why Watford should go all out to sign Ricardo Rodriguez in January

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Watford are interested in signing AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez in the January window.

AC Milan need to raise funds to offset financial troubles and wages needed for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who joins next month, the Daily Mail claims. Milan are also enduring a poor 2019/20 campaign as they sit 11th in the table after 17 games, 14 points off the top four.

Ricardo Rodriguez, 27, meanwhile, has been a regular in the Milan starting lineup since moving to San Siro in July 2017 from Wolfsburg. However, the Switzerland international has made just five league appearances during the current campaign.

Watford have already made contact with AC Milan regarding a deal for the left-back, the report adds. The Hornets have enjoyed a bounce in form since Nigel Pearson took over as their third manager of the campaign following the sackings of predecessors Quique Sanchez Flores and Javi Gracia.

They were rock-bottom of the table and well adrift of safety when Pearson arrived, but seven points from the last three games have seen them climb to 19th.

AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez in action. (Getty Images)

With the Hornets facing a relegation scrap during the second half of the season, Pearson is keen to make new additions at the beginning of 2020. One area the newly-appointed manager should prioritize addressing is the defence, which has leaked 33 goals so far.

None of the defenders has been convincing from the onset, making that position a massive concern.

In addition to a central defender, Watford’s left-back area also needs reinforcing, with Adam Masina inconsistent and Jose Holebas past his prime. Keeping that in mind, the Hornets must go all out for Ricardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is an attack-minded left-back with a wand of a left foot, although he’s also capable of playing as a left wing-back. The 27-year-old was one of the Bundesliga’s most feared set-piece takers at Wolfsburg, scoring 10 times during a superb 2014/15 season as they finished just behind Bayern Munich.

The Swiss is at times impossible to stop with his runs He possesses the brilliant ability to ping cross-field diagonals effortlessly.

His crosses are more often than not accurate and his runs to get in behind the opposition defence is a massive asset to any side. Rodriguez is also decent defensively and should be a good fit at Vicarage Road.

Nigel Pearson (Getty Images)

In the video below, one can get a glimpse of the left-back’s style of play and the qualities he could bring to Watford.

Verdict

An attacking left-back, Rodriguez would be an ideal option to replace Holebas and Watford shouldn’t think twice about making a move for him in January.