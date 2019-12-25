Why West Ham should make a move for Enock Kwateng in January

According to The Telegraph, West Ham United are keen to sign Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng but face a battle with West Brom.

The Frenchman, 22, joined Bordeaux on a free transfer from Nantes. The young defender can play as a right-back and a centre-back, having started 23 games in the Ligue 1 last season. Enock Kwateng has made eight Ligue 1 appearances this term, assisting once.

The defender’s performances have caught the attention of Brighton as well, with Bordeaux willing to sell Kwateng for just £4million, the report adds.

West Ham, meanwhile, have struggled massively of late after a bright start to the 2019/20 season.

Maximilian MittelstÃ¤dt of Germany challenges Enock Kwateng of France during the friendly match between U18 France and U18 Germany at Omnisports Stade Stadium on March 27, 2015 in Sarre-Union, France. (Getty Images)

Club-record signing Sebastien Haller needs more support upfront as the Frenchman has managed five goals from 16 League appearances for the Hammers this season. In addition to a striker, Manuel Pellegrini should also strengthen his defensive ranks in January.

Having leaked 28 goals so far this season, it’s important for Pellegrini to address that position by bringing in a new central defender. A new right-back should also be considered, as Pablo Zabaleta seems to be well into the twilight of his career.

Ryan Fredericks is West Ham’s first-choice right-back but he needs to be pushed on. Thus, a sense of competition is required and landing Enock Kwateng would be a smart move.

A former France youth international, Kwateng has enormous pedigree having performed well at Bordeaux since arriving this summer.

West Ham right-back Pablo Zabaleta in action. (Getty Images)

As per Whoscored.com, the Franco-Ghanaian has registered an average of 3.1 tackles, 1.4 interceptions, 3.4 clearances and 0.5 blocks, whilst achieving a passing success rate of 79.2%.

He is a no-nonsense defender and never hesitates to stick his leg out to stop the opponent from advancing. However, at the age of 22, Kwateng has a lot of room for improvement, both defensively and offensively.

Verdict

Kwateng would be a smart addition for West Ham. He could be the long-term replacement for the ageing Zabaleta, whilst providing cover and competition for Fredericks.