Why Wolves signing Hwang Hee-Chan would be a good move

According to Sky Sports, Wolves want to make RB Salzburg forward Hwang Hee-Chan their first signing in January.

Hee-Chan, 23, came through the ranks of Pohang Steelers’ youth system. He spent last season in Germany with Bundesliga 2 side Hamburg on loan and scored two goals in 20 games.

Forming a formidable partnership with Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino, the South Korean has taken his game to the next level this season. In 16 Austrian top-flight games, he has scored 6 and further set up 7 more for his teammates.

Hwang Hee-Chan in action against Liverpool in the Champions League group stages (Getty Images)

He also displayed an eye-catching performance in the Champions League, where he scored three goals in the group stages, including one against Liverpool at Anfield in October. And the report confirms that he has attracted interest from clubs in Germany, Spain and Italy.

Meanwhile, Wolves are in a fine run of form this season. With the guidance of manager Nuno Espirito Santo, they are making a statement in England.

The West Midlands side have also qualified for the next round of the Europa League this term. In order to proceed further, the manager has to strengthen his squad in the upcoming transfer business.

Looking at their squad, everything seems to be perfect. The fact that they have defeated Pep Guardiola’s side twice this season is no mean feat for a mid-table team.

Wolves players celebrating after a goal (Getty Images)

However, to maintain the momentum, Wolves have to make some important signings to bolster their attack. Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota have been brilliant for them upfront and have carried out their duties well.

La Masia product Adama Traore also joined the party recently and looks to be getting stronger as the season progresses. And with the front three performing on all cylinders, Nuno must make sure they are kept fit in the coming days and this would be possible only if he signs a proper forward.

In that case, Hee-Chan would fit in perfectly and the Portuguese manager can expect him to be a potential game-changer for the Molineux outfit.

The South Korean has proven his worth on many occasions in Austria. And with Wolves being one of his admirers, Nuno must go all out to land him.

Hwang Hee-Chan (Getty Images)

Predominantly a centre-forward, the 23-year-old has become accustomed to playing on either flank. His versatility to play anywhere along the frontline would also bring in a healthy competition for places within the Wolves’ attacking ranks.

Read more

Verdict

Hee-Chan’s ability to score and assist equally at a decent rate would be a plus for Wolves, who have just three wingers in their ranks.

Hwang Hee-Chan (Getty Images)

Therefore, Nuno must convince the club’s chiefs and leave no stone unturned in signing the £19m-rated star.