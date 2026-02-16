Arsenal Dragon
Why Has the WSL Stopped for Four Weeks? League Takes Month Long Break During Crucial Stage of Title Race and Relegation Battle
The Women’s Super League has shut down for four weeks with no domestic football until mid March. This lengthy interruption has left fans frustrated at a time when the season is reaching boiling point, with Manchester City pulling away at the top while several clubs scrap for survival at the bottom.
The break could not have come at a worse time for teams in good form. Arsenal have won four straight matches and will be worried about losing their rhythm. Chelsea finally seems to be recovering from their slump. Meanwhile, clubs like Liverpool and West Ham desperately need every match possible to climb away from danger.
Australia Hosting Major Tournament
The main culprit is the AFC Women’s Asian Cup being held in Australia throughout March. This major international tournament runs from early March through to March 21. It features top players from across the WSL, including Australian stars like Sam Kerr, Mary Fowler, and Alanna Kennedy, plus several Japanese internationals.
Running WSL matches while these players are on the other side of the world would be ridiculous. Teams would be forced to play without key personnel, which would completely undermine the competition. Chelsea without Kerr is a very different proposition. Manchester City would be seriously weakened without Fowler.
FIFA Rules Force Club’s Hand
FIFA regulations mandate that clubs must release players for international duty during designated windows. This particular window is classified as Type II, which allows for longer absences to accommodate travel to distant locations like Australia. Clubs have no choice but to comply.
The break does have one silver lining. Injured players get vital recovery time at a stage of the season when bodies are breaking down. The WSL has been absolutely hammered by injuries this campaign. The league returns March 15 for the final push.
Why Was Brighton WFC vs. Arsenal WFC WSL Clash Postponed Just Before The Match?
Brighton‘s Women’s Super League clash against Arsenal has been postponed after the pitch at Broadfield Stadium was deemed unplayable. The match was scheduled for 14:30 GMT on Sunday but was called off following a referee inspection that revealed the surface was waterlogged beyond use.
The club confirmed the postponement in a statement, with no rearranged date yet announced. Pitch covers were removed ahead of the scheduled kick off, but heavy rain had rendered the playing surface unusable. This is a nightmare for both clubs, who now face fixture congestion issues later in the campaign.
Gunners Lose Ground in Top Four Race
Arsenal will be kicking themselves over this postponement. The Gunners sit fourth in the table, 13 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, but crucially with two games in hand. Both Chelsea and Manchester United played their fixtures on Sunday, meaning Arsenal have lost ground without kicking a ball.
Renee Slegers’ side have been flying recently with four consecutive WSL victories and would have backed themselves to take all three points at Brighton. Instead, they must wait to continue their excellent run of form. This delay could prove costly in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.
Fixture Pile Up Looms for Both Sides
Brighton sit seventh with 17 points from 15 matches and have impressed under Dario Vidosic this season. The postponement creates a headache for both clubs as they search for a suitable rearranged date.
Arsenal face a particularly brutal schedule with Champions League knockout football resuming shortly. Squeezing in another domestic fixture will not be easy. Brighton will also struggle to find space in an already packed calendar. Postponements like this always cause problems further down the line when everyone is scrambling to fit matches in before the season ends.
Arsenal WFC Star Set for Spell Out With Hairline Fracture in Shin as Arsenal Boss Renee Slegers Confirms Potential Return Timeline
Arsenal boss Renee Slegers has revealed that Beth Mead will be sidelined with a hairline fracture in her shin. The England forward started for the Gunners during their 1-0 win against Women’s Super League leaders Manchester City last Sunday but was taken off in the 68th minute.
Mead was not in the squad for Arsenal’s Champions League knockout round playoff win over Leuven on Wednesday, and, ahead of Sunday’s WSL clash against Brighton, Slegers provided an update. “Beth will be out for the block, she has a hairline fracture in her shin,” the Arsenal manager told a press conference. This is a significant blow for Arsenal, who have been relying heavily on Mead’s creativity and goalscoring threat this season.
Anneke Borbe Still on Assessment
Slegers also provided an update on goalkeeper Anneke Borbe, who is still being assessed ahead of the Brighton game. “Neke is still on assessment, so we have one more training to go. She’s progressing well, so we’ll see if she makes it, see how she responds today and how she goes tomorrow.”
Arsenal go into this weekend’s round of fixtures fourth in the table, and only two points separate them from second placed Manchester United, who host London City Lionesses. The Gunners need to maintain their recent good form if they are to secure automatic Champions League qualification for next season.
Mead Injury Latest Setback
The injury to Mead represents the latest setback for Arsenal’s star forward, who has battled injuries throughout her career. She was instrumental in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City last weekend before being forced off in the second half, and her absence will be keenly felt as the Gunners chase down the top two in the WSL table while also defending their Champions League crown.
Arsenal Star Named WSL Player of the Month for January as Midfielder Continues Outstanding Form Following 400th Appearance Milestone
Kim Little has been named January’s Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month, recognition that follows her 400th appearance for Arsenal. The captain has made an outstanding start to 2026, completing every minute in the WSL and helping secure two clean sheets and four points from fixtures against Manchester United and Chelsea.
Little drove the midfield against United in the 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium and was again pivotal in the disciplined defensive display at Stamford Bridge that delivered that historic 2-0 win over the Blues. This is absolutely deserved recognition for one of Arsenal’s most influential players, who continues to perform at the highest level despite being 35 years old.
400th Appearance Came in Belgium
Little’s landmark 400th appearance came in Belgium as Arsenal won 4-0 at OH Leuven to close in on a Champions League London derby with Chelsea. The Scottish playmaker came on as a second half substitute in the 82nd minute, replacing Olivia Smith, to reach 400 appearances.
This achievement is even more notable given the time she spent playing in the USA and Australia during her career. Little has become one of the defining figures of the modern Arsenal era, establishing herself as an absolute legend at the club.
Chelsea Awaits in Champions League Quarterfinals
Provided nothing dramatic unfolds at Meadow Park next week, Chelsea awaits in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Arsenal hold a commanding 4-0 advantage from the first leg and are overwhelming favorites to progress to a mouth watering London derby in the last eight.
Little will be central to Arsenal’s hopes of defending their Champions League crown, with the midfielder’s experience and leadership qualities proving invaluable during the knockout stages of major competitions. Her consistent performances continue to set the standard for everyone around her.
