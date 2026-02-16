Why Has the WSL Stopped for Four Weeks? League Takes Month Long Break During Crucial Stage of Title Race and Relegation Battle

The Women’s Super League has shut down for four weeks with no domestic football until mid March. This lengthy interruption has left fans frustrated at a time when the season is reaching boiling point, with Manchester City pulling away at the top while several clubs scrap for survival at the bottom.

https://twitter.com/ManUtdWomen/status/2023057462392226261

The break could not have come at a worse time for teams in good form. Arsenal have won four straight matches and will be worried about losing their rhythm. Chelsea finally seems to be recovering from their slump. Meanwhile, clubs like Liverpool and West Ham desperately need every match possible to climb away from danger.

https://twitter.com/ChelseaFCW/status/2023079368374067265

Australia Hosting Major Tournament

The main culprit is the AFC Women’s Asian Cup being held in Australia throughout March. This major international tournament runs from early March through to March 21. It features top players from across the WSL, including Australian stars like Sam Kerr, Mary Fowler, and Alanna Kennedy, plus several Japanese internationals.

https://twitter.com/gameonbysodhi/status/2017174856463421929

Running WSL matches while these players are on the other side of the world would be ridiculous. Teams would be forced to play without key personnel, which would completely undermine the competition. Chelsea without Kerr is a very different proposition. Manchester City would be seriously weakened without Fowler.

FIFA Rules Force Club’s Hand

FIFA regulations mandate that clubs must release players for international duty during designated windows. This particular window is classified as Type II, which allows for longer absences to accommodate travel to distant locations like Australia. Clubs have no choice but to comply. https://twitter.com/SultanOfCrypto_/status/2023468015384490227

The break does have one silver lining. Injured players get vital recovery time at a stage of the season when bodies are breaking down. The WSL has been absolutely hammered by injuries this campaign. The league returns March 15 for the final push.

Also read: Why Was Brighton WFC vs. Arsenal WFC WSL Clash Postponed Just Before The Match?