Wilfred Ndidi Wife Dinma Fortune Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Dinma Fortune is famous for being the wife of Beşiktaş midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Ndidi is known for his incredible passing and vision. The Leicester star has gathered a lot of fame due to his successful career. He has been a loyal servant for the Foxes for many years. Furthermore, He also helped his team to win many titles. However, our subject for this article isn’t Ndidi’s career.
The Nigerian star has an entirely different personality in his private life and is currently married to a beautiful Medic. Well, it’s good to know that Ndidi has a strong supporter in his home that knows how to stitch him up after he returns from brutal on-field clashes. So today, we will unfold many exciting facts about the beautiful wife of Wilfred Ndidi, Dinma Fortune.
Dinma Fortune Childhood and Family
Dinma was brought into the world on June 19, 1996. The medic lady likes to keep her personal life away from the public eye. She hasn’t yet disclosed any information about her father and mother in the media. We also failed to find out whether she has any siblings or not. However, we will continue our search and update the article with relevant data.
Dinma has always been ambitious about his career and future goals. Later in the article, we will find where she graduated, how she ended up becoming a doctor, and when she met with Ndidi. So follow along!
Dinma Fortune Education
Dinma went to a local high school in Nigeria. After completing high school studies, she enrolled in a medical institution and later graduated with a medical degree. We couldn’t fetch the institution’s name due to the lack of information. However, from what we know, she was a studious girl and had big ambitions for her career from childhood. Our report suggests that she liked to help others.
Dinma Fortune career
After graduating from medical college, Dinma started working as a medic. Currently, she is an established professional with a lot of loyal clients. She is very passionate about her job and has gained fame professionally for her incredible commitments.
We are uncertain whether she is working at a hospital or has her own clinic. She always liked to help others, and when she got the chance, she showed great effort and commitment. Tacking her career and her love life was difficult for her initially, but she has learned how to manage her time efficiently.
Dinma Fortune Net Worth
Dinma’s net worth is currently under review. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her medical career. She also has a large fanbase on Instagram, and the number of admirers is continuously growing.
And so, in the future, she can use her reach as an influencer to bank even more money. Her partner Wilfred Ndidi earns a significant amount of money and has a net worth of €30 Million. So their added income ensures a comfortable life for them.
Dinma Fortune and Wilfred Ndidi relationship
Wilfred Ndidi met with his wife when he was playing for Genk. His fame and reach were considerably low at that time. But, Dinma found something unique in him that instantly attracted her. She knew about the potential that Ndidi had and supported him throughout his career.
The duo dated for a long time before tying the knot on May 25, 2019. Many famous footballers attended their lavish wedding ceremony.
Dinma Fortune and Wilfred Ndidi Children
Dinma and Ndidi have one child together. Their daughter, Jaina Ndidi, was born in May 2020. They enjoy parenthood a lot and love to stay around their daughter. They also have another son who was born in 2024.
Dinma Fortune Social media
Dinma has 36k followers on her Instagram channel. She mostly shares family photos and selfies. From her Instagram, we got the idea that she likes to decorate her house. She also enjoys travelling and has visited a lot of famous places including Paris. Dinma Fortune shares her everyday activities and posts reels as well. Dinma Fortune has never shared a picture with her no, but she is following him.
English Premier League
Harrison Ashby – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harrison Ashby is a Scottish professional football player who plays as a full-back for the Premier League club West Ham United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Harrison Charles Ashby popularly called Harrison Ashby is a product of the West Ham Academy and joined the senior squad in 2020. The player has represented Scotland National Football Team at the youth level.
The player has not played a single minute in the League in the 2022/23 season and is working hard to establish his position in the squad. This article will reveal more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.
Harrison Ashby Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Milton Keynes, England
|Father’s Name
|Barry Ashby
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Scorpio
|Net Worth
|$250 – $500k
|Age
|20
|Birthday
|14 November 2001
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Defender.
|Senior Clubs
|West Ham United.
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|Instagram
Harrison Ashby Net Worth and Salary
Footballing has been the primary source of income for Harrison. The net worth of the player as of 2022 has been reported as between $250 – $500k million. The market value of the player in 2022 has been valued at £270k.
The player has been earning a salary of 40,000 pounds per week. The player has just now started to shine as a professional player and has a lot to learn to reach the top level.
Harrison Ashby Club Career
Harrison joined the West Ham United youth academy when he was just 9 years old. There are several rumors that the player has also been at Chelsea’s youth academy – Cobham. The player spent 10 years with the youth and was promoted to the senior team following his impressive performances.
The player signed his first professional contract with the English club West Ham United in 2020. He made his debut for the club against Charlton Athletic replacing Ben Johnson in an EFL Cup second-round match on September 15 2020. The match resulted in a comfortable 3-0 victory for the hammers.
He made his Premier League debut against Arsenal replacing Pablo Fornals on 15 December 2021 at the Emirates but the match didn’t end in the favor of West Ham as the club lost 2-0 to the side.
The player has just played one match in UEFA Conference League Qualifiers and a match in the EFL trophy in the 2022/23 season and is hoping to improve his gameplay to earn more minutes under the boss David Moyes.
Harrison Ashby International Career
Despite being born in England, Harrison chose to represent Scotland at the national level as he got qualified to play for Scotland from his mother’s side. The player represented the U17 and U19 teams of Scotland.
He got his call-up to represent the U21 team of the Scotland national team in the Euro U21 qualifier. He went on to play the match and even scored his debut goal against San Marino which ended in a 7-0 win for the visitors.
Harrison Ashby Family
Harrison was born on 14 November 2001 in Milton Keynes, England. The player is the son of the former English defender Barry Ashby. He grew up seeing his dad challenging the attackers and he followed the tradition and became a defender. The other family details about him are not available as of now.
Harrison Ashby Girlfriend
The player has been completely focused on football and doesn’t have time to spend time with women dating. The player is young so might also be looking for matches but currently, the player is single.
Harrison Ashby Sponsors and Endorsements
The player is in his growing phase and has not been seen endorsing any products on social media. He needs to play at a top level consistently to catch the attention of the sponsors.
Harrison Ashby Cars and Tattoos
The player has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England but has some cars in his garage to roam around the beautiful city. Unlike many footballers, the player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body.
- Sergi Canos 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Alfie Devine 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Kristoffer Ajer 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Harrison Ashby
|What is the net worth of Harrison Ashby?
|The net worth of Harrison Ashby is $250-$500k.
|How many clubs have Harrison Ashby played for?
|Harrison Ashby has played with one club at the senior level – West Ham United.
|How old is Harrison Ashby?
|He is 20 years old.
|What is the nationality of Harrison Ashby?
|He is English.
|Has Harrison Ashby ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Arsenal
Robin van Persie Wife Bouchra van Persie Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Bouchra van Persie is famous for being the wife of Dutch legend Robin van Persie. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Bouchra has a strong personality and she has been the source of energy for Dutch star Robin van Persie for years. Being an Arsenal great and one of the greatest strikers of the generation, very few football fans are unaware of the work and greatness of Van Persie. However today we are keeping aside his career and planning to dive deep into his love life. He is married to his teenage sweetheart and their relationship has only gotten matured over the years. So follow along to know more about the beautiful wife of Robin van Persie – Bouchra van Persie.
Bouchra van Persie Childhood and Family
Bouchra was born on October 5, 1983. Even though she is an extrovert and often appears in the public eye through interviews or Magazine appearances, she has kept her family details secret throughout the years. She hasn’t shared anything about her father or mother. Tracing their name has been challenging for us, but we know that she has a Maroccan ancestry and her religion is Muslim, which she received from her parents.
Robin van Persie, however, is a believer in liberalism. When he was asked whether he is planning to convert to Muslim as his wife, he said –
“It’s not true. I am not a Muslim, nor a Christian or a Jew. I have been raised liberally. If you want to become a Muslim, it should come from the heart. I would not do it just to please my wife. To believe for me is a quest for being a good man.”
Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know whether Bouchra has any siblings. We continuously investigate the missing pieces of her family details and early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the wife of Robin van Persie.
Bouchra van Persie Education
Bouchra hasn’t shared her educational details on public platforms. She is very selective about what type of information she shares on media, and she has managed to keep her private information secret.
Bouchra van Persie career
Bouchra is an ametuer Equestrian. She loves riding horses, and she devotes a quality amount of her time to maintaining her horse stable. She often posts snippets from her riding adventure on her Instagram page.
Bouchra is also a model. She has collaborated with some major brands in the past. Furthermore, she has appeared in several magazines, one of them being Helden.
The stunning Dutch lady is also very famous on Instagram. She has a fanbase of 78.6k followers. We are not sure whether she has started monetizing her social media presence, but she will earn a handsome sum if she does so.
Bouchra van Persie Net Worth
Bouchra has a net worth of $1-$5 Million, mainly representing her earnings from her modelling and riding ventures. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the exact amount she earns per year. But she is financially very stable and manages her time efficiently.
Robin van Persie has a net worth of over $50 Million. The whopping amount primarily represents her earnings from professional football contracts. He was one of the hottest strikers of the Premier League in his time and played for some big clubs, so acquiring significant wages wasn’t a problem for him.
Bouchra van Persie husband, Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie started his career with the Dutch team Feyenoord Youth. The Dutch legend was very passionate about beautiful sports and started to master his shooting abilities from a young age. Arsenal signed him in 2004, and for the next eight years, he enjoyed an emphatic spell. But, in 2015, he moved to rival Manchester United. The Surprised Gunners fans questioned his loyalty. But he continued hurting them with top-notch performances game after game. He went to his boyhood club in 2018, where he retired next year.
Bouchra van Persie and Robin van Persie relationship
Robin van Persie met with his wife when he was just a teenager. Their love story began in the Netherlands, and together they have travelled the world. The couple hasn’t disclosed if it was love at first sight, but they felt the attraction to each other from the beginning. Their family has grown over the years, and after the birth of their first child, their relationship has even gotten stronger.
The couple tied the knot in 2004 when they were in their 20s. They kept their wedding ceremony low-key, only attended by some of their close friends and family members.
Bouchra van Persie and Robin van Persie Children
Bouchra gave birth to their first son, Shakeel van Persie in 2006. Being parents for the first time is a joyous moment for every parent, and the couple enjoyed every bit of it when they welcomed their son. The pair was blessed with a daughter, Dina van Persie in 2009.
Bouchra van Persie Social media
Bouchra is very famous on Instagram. With a massive fanbase of 78k followers, she maintains a positive influence on her community. She is very active on the public platform and mostly posts pictures of herself with her husband and children. She also shares photos of her horses on the page. Check Bouchra’s Instagram account here – @bouchravanpersie. She posts reels, family pictures, and other stuff on her handle.
Belgium
Thorgan Hazard Wife Marie Kindermans Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Marie Kindermans is famous for being the wife of Belgian football star Thorgan Hazard. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Marie is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the wife of Borussia Dortmund star Thorgan Hazard. Despite being the wife of a famous footballer, the Belgian beauty is an introvert. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.
Thorgan Hazard followed his brother’s footsteps and developed himself as a top player in the attacking midfield role. He has become a crucial player for Dortmund in the recent seasons due to his incredible attacking abilities and skilful play. His career is pretty intriguing, but we have decided to take a close look at his love life. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Thorgan Hazard.
Marie Kindermans Childhood and Family
Marie was born in 1991 in La Louvière, Belgium making her nationality Belgian. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet. However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.
Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. We will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Thorgan Hazard.
Marie Kindermans Education
Marie hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.
Marie Kindermans career
Marie’s profession is still unknown as she hasn’t given many details about her day-to-day role. Some sources suggest she is a model. But we don’t have solid proof of the claim. Even though we don’t know her job, she has excelled in one role, being a mother. She ensures that her children get the best treatment and all the knowledge they require about the outer world. She is also a responsible wife who supports her husband in every decision.
Marie Kindermans Net Worth
Marie doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is involved in any professional job.
Marie Kindermans and Thorgan Hazard relationship
Thorgan Hazard met with his wife when they were very young. Marrying your childhood sweetheart is always special, and we believe we believe Thorgan is a lucky man. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, after exchanging phone numbers, we believe they were involved in late-night talks, which initiated their love story.
They started dating that year in a secretive fashion. The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. The beautiful couple tied the knot in 2016 at a secret wedding ceremony where only some of their close friends and family members were invited. The duo has remained inseparable since then and they maintain a healthy channel of communication up to this day.
Marie Kindermans and Thorgan Hazard Children
The duo has one child together. Their daughter, Elayna Hazard, was born on December 16, 2013. The pair loves their daughter very much. However, Thorgan doesn’t spend much time with her due to his training and matches. But Maries makes sure she watches his father play in front of a packed crowd. Elayna Hazard has grown up and she enjoys her time with their parents.
Marie Kindermans Social media
Marie is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She doesn’t have any account on famous social media platforms. Thorgan Hazard respects his wife’s stance on social media and doesn’t post many images on his own account either. They both love to keep it private .
