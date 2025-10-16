Google News
Wilfried Gnonto – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Wilfried Gnoto is an Italian professional football player who plays as a forward for Leeds United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Degnand Wilfried Gnonto famously called Wilfried Gnonto joined the Premier League club Leeds United in 2022. He is a young and talented footballer who has a bright future in the sport. His performances at Zurich have been impressive, and he has shown that he has the skills and talent to succeed at the highest level.
He is currently called up to represent the Italian national team in 2024 UEFA European Qualifying matches. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Wilfried Gnonto’s Net Worth and Salary
Wilfried Gnonto is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million as of 2026. Gnonto earns £1.56 million per year as per the reports.
Wilfried Gnonto Club Career
In the 2020-2021 season, Gnonto made his professional debut for Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia game against Cagliari. His impressive performance drew the attention of many football enthusiasts. Gnonto displayed his talent and skills, which included his agility, speed, and ability to create chances. He plays for Leeds United.
Gnonto’s stay at Inter Milan was short-lived as he moved to Zurich in 2021. The deal was a loan agreement, which includes an option to buy at the end of the season. At Zurich, Gnonto has continued to impress, and his performances have earned him a place in the first team.
Gnonto is known for his ability to create chances for his teammates, a skill he developed through his excellent vision on the pitch. He is also a speedy and agile player, making him a dangerous opponent during counter-attacks, with the ability to take on defenders effortlessly.
Gnoto joined Leeds United in 2022 on a five-year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee. He made his Premier League debut against Liverpool on 29 October 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 victory. On February 8th, 2023, Gnonto scored less than a minute into the match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, following a pass from Patrick Bamford. This made him the youngest overseas player to score in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.
Wilfried Gnonto International Career
Wilfried Gnonto is a youth international for Italy and participated in the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup. In May 2022, he was selected to join a training camp for the Italy national team and was later included in the final 30-player squad for the 2022 Finalissima. On June 4, 2022, he made his senior debut for Italy in a UEFA Nations League game against Germany, coming on as a substitute and providing an assist in a 1-1 draw. He scored his first international goal on June 14, becoming the youngest goalscorer for Italy at the age of 18 years and 222 days, breaking a previous record held since 1958.
Wilfried Gnonto Family
Wilfried Gnonto was born on 5 November 2003 in Verbania, Italy. His father’s name is Boris Noel Gnonto and his mother’s name is Chantal Gnonto but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. Wilfried Gnonto is the only child of his parents. His parents are of African Origin, they migrated from Ivory Coast to Italy.
Wilfried Gnonto’s Girlfriend
The Defender prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Wilfried Gnonto Sponsors and Endorsements
Wilfried Gnonto has not been seen endorsing anycompany on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Wilfried Gnonto Cars and Tattoos
Wilfried Gnonto’s car details are not available on the internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Wilfried Gnonto Hirst has not inked his skin yet. The reason why he didn’t tattoo is not known.
April Francis Childhood and Family
In January 1995, April was born in Manchester, making her English. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. She doesn’t like to share her personal details. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
April Francis Education
April went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. After completing high school graduation, she enrolled in college, from where she graduated with a degree in Chemistry. She was interested in fashion and wanted to become a full time model.
April Francis Career
April is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands.
April is also an Instagram star. She regularly posts pictures on her social media account to engage her audience. She also does brand collaborations. Due to her vast fanbase, brands approach her regularly. April is also an excellent cook, and she sometimes shares her recipes with the world through her social channels.
April Francis Net Worth
April’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her Instagram promotions and modelling deals. We are currently on the lookout for the exact number of her net worth.
Wan-Bissaka has a net worth of over €10 Million ($11.8 Million), which primarily represents his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns €5 Million per year at Manchester United. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
April Francis and Aaron Wan-Bissaka relationship
Aaron Wan-Bissaka met with his girlfriend in late 2019 when he was going through a heartbreak. He wasn’t his best self due to the legal fights with his previous partner. However, he won the heart of April only after their first meeting.
The duo started exchanging thoughts and found out they had several things in common. They were very confident about their bonding and tied the knot only after one year of dating. Only after spending one year together, they welcomed their first child. It remains to be seen when they tie the knot. But as things are going, we believe they can pass the test of time.
April, however, isn’t Wan-Bissaka’s first love. The English footballer was in a relationship with Rhianna Bentley before dating April. However, their relationship fell for some unknown reason. They even went to court; eventually, Bissaka won the case as Rhianna posted private messages with him on her social media.
April Francis and Aaron Wan-Bissaka Children
The duo welcomed their first and only child, a beautiful daughter, in October 2020. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the child’s name. April sometimes takes her daughter to Old Trafford and the mother-daughter duo cheers for Wan-Bissaka.
April Francis Social media
April is very famous on Instagram. She has 17k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her children. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.
Ellery Balcombe is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Brentford and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Ellery Ronald Balcombe famously called Ellery Balcombe joined the League Two club on loan from the Premier League club Brentford in 2022. The player hopes to return to the Premier League as a main keeper for the Bees and is working hard for that. He is now a member of the premier league team Brentford.
He has represented England’s youth team at the national level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us see more in detail about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Ellery Balcombe Net Worth and Salary
Ellery makes the most of his income through footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £4 million. Balcombe receives £884,000 every year for Brentford. He earns £17,000 as weekly wages.
Ellery Balcombe Club Career
Ellery began footballing at Bedford Panthers and later moved to Stevenage at a young age. Then joined Brentford‘s youth academy and played with the youths till 2018 before getting promoted to the senior team.
He signed a four-year contract with the club in June 2018 and just after 2 months after signing the contract, he was loaned out to Vanarama National League club Borehman Wood till January 2019. He just made 4 appearances for the club before returning to Brentford. He received his first team call-up from Brentford for the FA Cup match against Oxford United on January 5 and went on to get more call-ups for the match but didn’t appear in any of the matches.
In September, he joined the Danish League club Viborg FF on loan until the end of the season. The player got his first send-off in his career and to make it worse the match ended in a 2-1 defeat against HB Koge.
He returned back to the club and was again loaned out. He joined League One club Doncaster Rovers after signing a four and half year contract extension with the club in January 2021. He became the first keeper for the club immediately after joining and was the keeper for the team in the defeat to West Ham United in the 4th round match in FA Cup.
Later in the same month, he went on to save two penalties in the same match against Lincoln City which earned him the man of the match. And owing to his impressive performances that month, he was awarded the PFA Fan’s League One player of the month award.
He then joined Burton Albion and Bromley in successive loans in 2021. The player returned to Brentford and joined the League Two club Crawley Town on a season-long loan. He returned back from injury and joined the squad in October 2022.
Ellery Balcombe International Career
The player has represented the country at the youth level and is yet to make his senior debut at the national level. He was included in England’s U18 side and made two appearances for the team in 2016. He was a part of the team in the 2018 UEFA European U19 Championship and the Toulon Tournament and has made 9 appearances at the U19 level.
Ellery Balcombe Family
Ellery was born on 15 October 1999 in Watford, England. The player prefers to maintain his profile private and has never revealed any details about his family. But it is certain that the player is enjoying his time with his family.
Ellery Balcombe Girlfriend
The player is currently single and has not been spotted by the media dating a person. The player has been travelling around cities joining clubs rather than roaming around with his partner. As the player prefers to be away from the media’s spotlight, there is a chance that the player might be dating someone secretly.
Ellery Balcombe Sponsors and Endorsements
The player has to play at a top level to attract sponsors. He has not been seen endorsing any companies or products on his social media. If the player returns to the Premier League due to his hard work, we might see companies fighting to sponsor him.
Ellery Balcombe Cars and Tattoos
Ellery Balcombe has not been spotted driving a car in the cities of Europe. It is certain that the player has some good collections of cars in his garage to roam around. Unlike many footballers, the player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos. He is only interested in performing in matches.
Brenden Aaronson is an American-born professional soccer player who currently plays as an attacking midfielder for the premier league team Leeds United and in this article, we will see more about Brenden Aarsonson’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Brenden Russell Aaronson famously called Brenden Aaronson joined Leeds United in July 2022 from RB Salsburg and has been playing at a top level for the club as well for the United States National football team. He is also nicknamed “Medford Messi” by the fans.
Aaronson became a starter for the English side and has played all seven matches for Leeds United till now and has managed to score a goal for the club. While we know about the creative abilities of Aaronson on the pitch, we will get to know about the background of the midfielder in this article.
Brenden Aaronson Net Worth and Salary
The talented American midfielder is said to be one of the richest footballers in the US. Aaronson has a whooping net worth estimated at about 12 Million Euros and certainly, the net worth will explode if he plays football at the current level as now.
Aaronson signed a 5-year contract with Leeds United in July 2022 from RB Salsburg for a transfer fee of $30.2 million plus add-ons with a decent salary of €200,000 per month which sums up to 2.4 Million euros annually. The player is highly rated with a market value of €30 Million in 2025. He is now a member of the Leeds United team and is all set for another season.
Brenden Aaronson Club Career
Brendon started to play club football at Philadelphia Union Academy and joined Bethlehem Steel FC as an academy player in 2017. He made 21 appearances for the side before leaving Philadelphia Union at the beginning of their 2019 season. Owing to the injuries in the club, Aaronson got a chance to play as a playmaker and also as a box-to-box midfielder.
Seeing his impressive performances, it was clear that it was his breakout phase and he was included in the 2020 MLS Best XI for the regular season. Aaronson moved to Europe just like many US Internationals including Christian Pulisic and joined the Austrian club RB Salzburg in October 2020 effective from January 2021.
He made 46 appearances for the Austrian side scoring 9 goals in all competitions. He was crowned the Austrian champion twice and also won the Austrian Cup twice. Later in 2022, Aaronson signed a 5-year deal until 2027 with the Premier League team Leeds United and has played in every premier league match for Leeds this season.
Brenden Aaronson International Career
Brendon played for the United States U15 and U23 teams before playing for the first team. He got the first senior call-up for the national team for the CONCACAF Nations League matches but failed to get a chance to play. He has appeared for the US national team 24 times scoring 6 goals for the team. He featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, playing all three group matches for the United States.
Brenden Aaronson Early Life
The US football international was born on 22 October 2000 in Medford, New Jersey. His parents are Rusty Aaronson and Janell Aaronson. His dad was a collegiate soccer player who played for Monmouth University. In addition to his interest in the field, Rusty has a youth football club in New Jersey. With football running in the family’s blood, there is little doubt that Aaronson chose football as his career.
Aaronson started playing football when he was about 10 years old and also his dad taught him the rules and football techniques. Brenden has a sibling Paxten Aaronson who is also a footballer and currently plays for Brenden’s former club Philadelphia Union.
Brenden Aaronson’s Girlfriend – Milana Dambra
Adding to the footballing family, Brenden’s girlfriend Milana Dambara is also a footballer playing for Temple University currently. They have been in a relationship for more than four years now and didn’t hesitate to post about their relationship on their social media. They had happy times together and will hope to have a happy life together ahead.
Brenden Aaronson Endorsement and sponsorship
Brendon has a boot-related endorsement deal with Nike. The attacking midfielder has been seen endorsing Nike a few times recently on his Instagram account. While he has also endorsed Adidas in the past on social media. As of now, the endorsements of Brenden Aaronson have not been revealed.
Brenden Aaronson Cars and Tattoos
Brendon looks likely that he is not a fan of inking his skin. With reference to the pics that he has posted on his social media, it is clear that Brendon doesn’t have tattoos on his body. The US International is never spotted driving a car but has been seen speeding many times on foot on the football pitch a number of times. Looks like he is not a great fan of automobiles too. Another report indicates he has two luxurious cars at his house, but there are no pictures.
