Paige Bannister – Wilfried Zaha Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Paige Bannister is famous for being the girlfriend of Ivorian forward Wilfried Zaha. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Paige has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Paige and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. The model married the love of her life in the year 2023.

Wilfried is a professional football player. In the previous few seasons, Wilfried Zaha has been among the Premier League’s top attacking players. For many years, he has been the top player for Crystal Palace, and large teams like Arsenal were interested in signing him. However, you might not be very familiar with his personal life. Let’s get straight to it since that is what you are about to learn.

Paige Bannister Childhood and Family

Paige was born on September 1, 1995, in Westminster, England, making her nationality English. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.

Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Wilfried Zaha.

Paige was born in Westminster, England. (Credit: Instagram)

Paige Bannister Education

Paige went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more.

Paige Bannister career

Paige is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands.

Paige’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.

Paige is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Paige Bannister Net Worth

Paige hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Paige’s husband, Wilfried Zaha, earns a significant income from his Palace contract.

Paige Bannister and Wilfried Zaha relationship

Paige Bannister and Wilfried Zaha have been together for a while. When everything started as an affair in 2016, they started dating. At that point, Zaha was seeing a different female. Additionally, Paige was dating current Aston Villa player Kortney Hause, a footballer.

We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.

Paige Bannister and Wilfried Zaha have been together for a while. (Credit: Instagram)

After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, they are not in a hurry to get married.

Paige Bannister and Wilfried Zaha Children

Wilfried Zaha and Paige Bannister are parents to 3 kids, Saint Laurence Zaha, who was born in November 2020. Although Zaha also has a son from a prior relationship named Leo Zaha from his prior relationship. He also has another son named Saint.

Paige Bannister with her son. (Credit: Instagram)

Paige Bannister Social media

Paige has earned a significant fan following on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and her partner. Being a beach lover, she sometimes shares photos of her bikini attires. Paige has 100k followers and her timeline includes pictures of her partner. She also manages her husband’s ventures including his football academy .

