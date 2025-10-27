Crystal Palace
Paige Bannister – Wilfried Zaha Girlfriend, her Family and more
Paige Bannister is famous for being the girlfriend of Ivorian forward Wilfried Zaha. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Paige has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Paige and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. The model married the love of her life in the year 2023.
Wilfried is a professional football player. In the previous few seasons, Wilfried Zaha has been among the Premier League’s top attacking players. For many years, he has been the top player for Crystal Palace, and large teams like Arsenal were interested in signing him. However, you might not be very familiar with his personal life. Let’s get straight to it since that is what you are about to learn.
Paige Bannister Childhood and Family
Paige was born on September 1, 1995, in Westminster, England, making her nationality English. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.
Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Wilfried Zaha.
Paige Bannister Education
Paige went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more.
Paige Bannister career
Paige is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands.
Paige’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.
Paige Bannister Net Worth
Paige hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Paige’s husband, Wilfried Zaha, earns a significant income from his Palace contract.
Paige Bannister and Wilfried Zaha relationship
Paige Bannister and Wilfried Zaha have been together for a while. When everything started as an affair in 2016, they started dating. At that point, Zaha was seeing a different female. Additionally, Paige was dating current Aston Villa player Kortney Hause, a footballer.
We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.
After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, they are not in a hurry to get married.
Paige Bannister and Wilfried Zaha Children
Wilfried Zaha and Paige Bannister are parents to 3 kids, Saint Laurence Zaha, who was born in November 2020. Although Zaha also has a son from a prior relationship named Leo Zaha from his prior relationship. He also has another son named Saint.
Paige Bannister Social media
Paige has earned a significant fan following on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and her partner. Being a beach lover, she sometimes shares photos of her bikini attires. Paige has 100k followers and her timeline includes pictures of her partner. She also manages her husband’s ventures including his football academy .
Read More:
Arsenal
(Video) Jurrien Timber’s First-Half Magic Shows Why Arsenal Paid £34 Million For The ‘Pastor’
Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace will be remembered for Eberechi Eze’s spectacular scissor-kick volley, but Jurrien Timber produced a moment of individual brilliance that encapsulated everything special about the Dutch defender’s game. Around the 28th minute mark, with Arsenal struggling to create anything meaningful, Timber decided to take matters into his own hands.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze Haunts Former Club With Scissor-Kick Stunner
Four Defenders, No Problem
Receiving possession near the halfway line, Timber embarked on a mazy dribble that saw him glide past four Palace defenders with technical skill that belonged more to a Brazilian winger than a right-back. His close control, balance, and body feints left Palace players grasping at air as he weaved through traffic, advancing Arsenal’s position up the pitch before being cynically wiped out.
The foul earned Arsenal a free-kick in a dangerous position, but more importantly, it demonstrated Timber’s confidence and technical security under pressure. At that stage of the match, Arsenal hadn’t registered a single shot and were struggling to impose themselves on Palace’s organized defensive structure. Timber’s moment of magic injected energy into the Emirates crowd and signaled his team’s intent.
Jurrien Timber: The Complete Modern Full-Back?
This wasn’t showboating or unnecessary risk-taking—it was intelligent progression. Arsenal needed someone to step forward and break Palace’s compact shape, and Timber recognized the opportunity when Palace’s press left gaps in midfield. His dribbling ability allows Arsenal to bypass pressing traps that would force other teams into long balls or sideways passes.
What makes Timber truly exceptional is how he combines these moments of flair with defensive excellence. Later in the match, he won crucial duels, positioned himself perfectly to intercept passes, and showed the recovery pace that’s become his trademark. He’s not choosing between being a defender or attacker—he’s mastering both simultaneously.
Since joining Arsenal for £34 million from Ajax in July 2023, Timber has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most complete full-backs. His ability to defend one-on-one, progress the ball under pressure, and contribute tactically across all phases makes him indispensable to Mikel Arteta’s system. The four-defender dribble against Palace was just another example of why Arsenal’s investment looks smarter with each passing match.
Arsenal have now kept clean sheets in five consecutive matches across all competitions, with Timber’s defensive consistency forming the foundation of that record. But it’s moments like his first-half brilliance against Palace that separate good defenders from truly elite ones—players who can influence matches through sheer technical quality when their team needs inspiration.
Read More: (Photos) Arsenal’s Team Bonding Night at Pirana Shows Championship Mentality
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 1-0 Win Over Crystal Palace
Arsenal ground out their seventh consecutive victory across all competitions with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. Eberechi Eze’s first Premier League goal for the Gunners extended their lead at the top to four points, but the narrow scoreline highlighted areas requiring improvement as they chase a first title in 22 years.
Read More: Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player
Jurrien Timber Proves Invaluable to Arsenal’s Title Push
Jurrien Timber delivered another quietly excellent performance that reinforced why he’s become indispensable to Arsenal’s defensive structure. The Dutchman won his duels, positioned himself perfectly to snuff out Palace’s counter-attacks, and provided the right-sided balance that allows Bukayo Saka freedom to attack without defensive concerns.
Arsenal have now gone 100 matches across all competitions without conceding three goals in a single game, with Luton in December 2023 the last side to achieve it. That remarkable defensive record relies heavily on Timber’s consistency and tactical intelligence. His partnership with William Saliba has solidified Arsenal’s right flank, creating a foundation that’s conceded just four goals in nine Premier League matches.
With injuries hitting Declan Rice and Saliba during the Palace fixture, Timber’s reliability becomes even more crucial. He’s started eight of Arsenal’s nine league matches, missing only the Newcastle fixture, and his presence directly correlates with Arsenal’s defensive dominance.
Read More: Estevao vs. Max Dowman – Who Will Rule the Premier League in Future?
Gyokeres Must Finish Rare Chances Presented
Viktor Gyokeres headed wide from a teasing Declan Rice corner when well-positioned, continuing his frustrating habit of missing opportunities in matches where service is limited. When Arsenal dominate possession and create fewer clear-cut chances, their striker must be clinical with what he receives.
Gyokeres broke his eight-match drought with a brace against Atletico Madrid, but those were scrappy goals from close range rather than composed finishes. Against Palace, he did well holding the ball up and bringing teammates into play, but his wastefulness in front of goal could prove costly in tighter title races.
Arsenal registered just their first shot after 33 minutes against Palace, highlighting how difficult opposition teams are making life for their attackers. When chances arrive sporadically, Gyokeres cannot afford to squander them with wayward headers or hesitant finishing.
Eze’s First Premier League Goal Could Spark Consistent Form
Eberechi Eze’s spectacular scissor-kick volley in the 39th minute against his former club represented more than just the match-winner—it could be the confidence injection he needs to replicate his Crystal Palace form in Arsenal colours. The £35 million summer signing has shown flashes of brilliance without consistently influencing matches.
Scoring against the club where he won the FA Cup and became their talisman adds emotional weight to his breakthrough Premier League goal for Arsenal. Eze has operated in Martin Odegaard’s absence without fully convincing as Arsenal’s primary creative force, but goals often unlock confidence for attacking players.
Arsenal’s set-piece dominance continues—69% of their goals this season have come from dead balls, the highest ratio in Premier League history for a single campaign. Eze’s volley originated from another Declan Rice delivery, but his technique and composure to finish under pressure demonstrated quality that Arsenal desperately need from open play.
Read More: Arsenal Match Historic 2003-04 Invincibles Defensive Record After Fulham Shutout
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze Haunts Former Club With Scissor-Kick Stunner
Arsenal edged past Crystal Palace 1-0 at the Emirates to move four points clear at the Premier League summit. Eberechi Eze’s acrobatic volley separated the sides in a match where defensive organization trumped attacking quality, extending Arsenal’s winning run to seven consecutive matches across all competitions.
The Standout Performers:
Gabriel Magalhaes – 8/10 Dominated every aerial battle Palace presented, winning headers defensively while his attacking presence from set pieces caused constant problems. Created the winning goal with his flick-on from Rice’s delivery before Eze finished spectacularly.
Nearly scored himself when crashing a header against the bar. With Saliba departing injured at halftime, Gabriel’s leadership anchored Arsenal’s backline through a nervy second period.
Read More: (Photos) Arsenal’s Team Bonding Night at Pirana Shows Championship Mentality
Eberechi Eze – 8/10 Produced the moment of quality that separated two evenly-matched sides. His scissor-kick technique from outside the box gave Henderson no opportunity to react, scoring against the club that made him a star.
Looked Arsenal’s most creative outlet despite operating without consistent support, though his overall influence remained patchy beyond the goal.
Jurrien Timber – 7.5/10 Continues establishing himself as Arsenal’s most consistent defender. Won his individual battles repeatedly, used his body intelligently to shield the ball, and showed technical quality carrying possession forward. Palace’s attackers found no joy down his flank, with Timber’s positioning shutting down potential counter-attacks before they developed.
Read More: Arsenal Match Historic 2003-04 Invincibles Defensive Record After Fulham Shutout
David Raya – 7.5/10 Faced his first genuine test in over four hours of football, responding with important saves from Mateta and Sarr.
One shaky moment dropping a cross aside, he commanded his area confidently and made crucial interventions when Palace threatened Arsenal’s narrow advantage.
Other Notable Performances:
Leandro Trossard – 7/10 Arsenal’s most industrious attacker, tracking back to help defensively while providing their best forward threat. His work rate neutralizing Munoz’s overlapping runs proved vital, demonstrating the complete winger performance Arteta demands even when goals don’t arrive.
Declan Rice – 7/10 His set-piece delivery continues creating goals—the free-kick for Arsenal’s winner showed perfect placement and weight. Looked fatigued as the match progressed with some careless passes, but his composure when Arsenal needed control proved decisive.
Martin Zubimendi – 6.5/10 Started shakily, giving away possession cheaply for Palace’s best early opportunity. Grew into the match after a difficult opening period, providing the midfield screen that protected Arsenal’s defense without dominating proceedings.
Riccardo Calafiori – 6.5/10 Struggled badly in the opening period against Palace’s intensity and physicality.
His second-half improvement rescued what looked destined to be a poor individual display, showing better composure and positioning after the interval.
William Saliba – 6/10 Looked uncomfortable dealing with Mateta’s movement before departing at halftime. Whether injury or performance prompted the substitution remains unclear, but this represented his least convincing half of the season.
Bukayo Saka – 5.5/10 Appears fatigued from his relentless workload over recent months. His touch deserted him repeatedly, with loose passes and poor decisions uncharacteristic of Arsenal’s talisman. Needs rest desperately but Arsenal lack alternatives with his quality.
Viktor Gyokeres – 5/10 Virtually anonymous throughout, receiving minimal service while being marshalled effectively by Lacroix. Headed wide from Rice’s corner when positioned decently, continuing his pattern of missing chances even when Arsenal create few opportunities. His hold-up play brought others into the game occasionally, but strikers are judged on finishing.
Substitutes:
Cristhian Mosquera – 7.5/10 Replaced Saliba seamlessly at halftime, defending excellently through nervous closing stages. His composure suggests Arsenal’s defensive depth exceeds most Premier League rivals, maintaining standards even when forced into changes.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5/10 Added fresh legs and pace late on, helping Arsenal see out their slender lead through six added minutes. Defensive contribution more valuable than attacking threat in his brief cameo.
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Entered to add midfield solidity during the closing stages. Standard substitute appearance without significant impact beyond helping control possession.
Piero Hincapie – Standard 5/10
Read More: Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”