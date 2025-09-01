William Saliba Injury Update: Real Timeline of Return Confirmed by Football Injury Analyst

Arsenal fans received mixed news regarding William Saliba‘s ankle injury sustained during the first half against Liverpool, with his expected recovery timeline now becoming clearer following detailed analysis.

William Saliba had to come off early in the first half of Arsenal vs. Liverpool after suffering a lower-leg injury.



The video mechanism doesn’t point to anything major, and Arteta explained, “He twisted his ankle during the warm-up."



The French defender was forced off within the opening five minutes after initially attempting to play through discomfort. Mikel Arteta later revealed that Saliba “twisted his ankle during the warm-up,” explaining why the centre-back believed he could continue before the pain intensified during match action.

Lateral Ankle Sprain Diagnosis

The video mechanism points to a lateral ankle sprain, which would explain Saliba’s initial confidence that he could play on. Ankle sprains are often very painful initially but can ease off quickly, giving players false hope before the pain returns under match intensity.

William Saliba was walking awkwardly leaving Anfield (Via Yahoo Sports/r/Gunners)

His belief that he could continue suggests the pain initially settled enough for him to try playing on, but it flared up again within the first five minutes, forcing him off the pitch.

Recovery Timeline Breakdown

Under the assumption that it’s a lateral ankle sprain, the expected recovery times are:

Grade 1: 1-2 weeks recovery

Grade 2: 3-4 weeks recovery

Grade 3: 4-6+ weeks recovery

International Break Withdrawal

Saliba has withdrawn himself from the French squad, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the injury is serious. Lateral ankle sprains are usually less serious than they appear, often resulting in relatively fast recovery if it’s a Grade 1 sprain.

If the injury proves unserious, Arsenal fans can expect Saliba back after the international break. However, this timeline depends entirely on confirming it’s actually a lateral ankle sprain rather than something more complex.

