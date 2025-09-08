William Saliba Injury Update: Arsenal Star Faces Devastating Setback as Shocking Medical Update Rocks Emirates

William Saliba faces up to four weeks on the sidelines after L’Équipe reported the belief inside the France camp is that Saliba will not be available until after the October international break, dealing Arsenal a significant defensive blow during a crucial period.

The French defender’s injury occurred in peculiar circumstances during Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool. Mikel Arteta later revealed the Frenchman twisted his ankle in the warm-up and wanted to try play through the pain, but lasted just five minutes before requiring substitution.

International Withdrawal Confirms Severity

He was still included in the France squad for this month’s international fixtures but withdrew very quickly after speaking with the national team doctor. A statement diagnosed Saliba with a “sprained left ankle”.

This timeline means Saliba will likely miss crucial fixtures including the Champions League opener against Athletic Club, Premier League encounters with Manchester City, Newcastle United, and West Ham United.

Defensive Reshuffling Required

Arsenal’s defensive options remain relatively strong despite the setback. Cristhian Mosquera replaced Saliba against Liverpool and is a contender to do so again for the remainder of the Frenchman’s absence, but Deadline Day signing Piero Hincapié may have moved towards the top of the pecking order after his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

Riccardo Calafiori, who has started the season at left back but is equally as comfortable in a central role, could also help cover for Saliba, with Myles Lewis-Skelly ready to return on the left if needed.

The extended absence represents a significant test of Arsenal’s defensive depth during a demanding fixture schedule across multiple competitions.

