Arsenal’s ‘Rolls-Royce’ Defender Shuts Down Real Madrid Links Amid Kylian Mbappe Connection

William Saliba has addressed the persistent Real Madrid transfer speculation that shadowed him before signing his new five-year Arsenal contract in September. The French defender admitted that the Spanish giants’ interest was “tempting” but insisted his priority remains winning trophies at the Emirates Stadium.

Real Madrid Interest Acknowledged

Speaking to French outlet Telefoot, Saliba didn’t deny Real Madrid’s pursuit but made his position crystal clear. “Of course, it’s always tempting when a club like that tries to lure you, but for me, [my desire] was to stay at Arsenal,” the 24-year-old revealed. “First, win trophies, before thinking about anything else.”

His comments represent the first time Saliba has publicly acknowledged Madrid’s interest after months of speculation linking him with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The defender has been Arsenal’s defensive rock for three-and-a-half years, forming arguably the Premier League’s most dominant centre-back partnership alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Kylian Mbappe Connection Dismissed

Rumours intensified due to Saliba’s relationship with Kylian Mbappe, his France teammate and former youth colleague at AS Bondy’s academy. Many assumed their connection would facilitate a potential reunion at Real Madrid, but Saliba quickly dismissed those suggestions.

“No, no, the Bondy connection is with the French national team, for now,” Saliba stated when asked if he could become Mbappe’s Madrid teammate next season. His response leaves no ambiguity about his immediate plans.

Arsenal’s Defensive Foundation

Saliba’s commitment arrives at the perfect time for Arsenal’s title challenge. The Gunners sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit, with their defensive record fundamental to their success. Saliba has kept nine clean sheets in 12 appearances this season, missing just one league match due to September’s injury.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba (via r/Gunners)

Arsenal have conceded only three goals in 10 Premier League matches, establishing the competition’s tightest defence. Saliba’s partnership with Gabriel provides the foundation allowing Mikel Arteta’s attacking players freedom to express themselves without defensive concerns.

His September contract extension through 2030 effectively ended any realistic Madrid transfer scenario for the foreseeable future, though speculation will inevitably resurface if Arsenal fail to deliver silverware this season.

