Video: William Saliba Walking Awkwardly While Leaving Anfield

Fresh footage emerging from Anfield has provided Arsenal fans with their first visual update on William Saliba‘s ankle injury, showing the defender walking awkwardly as he departed the stadium following his early substitution against Liverpool.

The five-second clip captures Saliba’s movement after being forced off within the opening minutes due to the ankle twist he suffered during warm-up, as confirmed by Mikel Arteta post-match.

Connecting to Initial William Saliba Diagnosis

Given the earlier assessment that Saliba likely suffered a lateral ankle sprain, his awkward but independent walking pattern offers crucial insight into the injury grade. His ability to bear weight and move without assistance suggests this could be the Grade 1 scenario Arsenal fans are hoping for.

The footage aligns with typical lateral ankle sprain presentation – significant discomfort that forces protective movement, but structural integrity remains intact enough for mobility.

Recovery Timeline Implications

Saliba’s awkward gait, while concerning visually, actually supports the optimistic 1-2 week recovery timeline for Grade 1 lateral ankle sprains. Players requiring 3-4 weeks (Grade 2) or 4-6+ weeks (Grade 3) typically need immediate support aids or crutches.

His withdrawal from the French squad now appears purely precautionary rather than indicating severe damage. The fact he’s walking independently, despite obvious discomfort, suggests the pain that initially settled during warm-up before flaring up in-game hasn’t resulted in significant structural damage.

This footage provides Arsenal supporters with the best possible visual evidence that Saliba’s return after the international break remains realistic.

