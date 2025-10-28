Who Is Lucia Araya? Meet The Wife Of Willy Caballero

Lucia Araya is famous for being the wife of former Southampton star Willy Caballero. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Apart from being beautiful from the outside, Lucia also possesses a caring heart. She has been loyal to the former Southampton star Willy Caballero for more than 2 decades. The couple live in their beautiful house in London. In this article, we are going to reveal everything about their love story. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Willy Caballero.

Willy Caballero has played with several high-profile clubs including Chelsea and Manchester City. The Argentinian star failed to grab up the no. 1 role, resulting in demotions on several occasions. His blunders in the world cup for Argentina hurt his chances of representing his nation again.

Despite all the career lows, he is lucky enough to have a supportive family. So let’s find out more about his loved ones.

Lucia Araya Childhood and Family

Lucia was born on December 31, 1981 in Argentina. She has kept herself away from all the stardom and media attraction over the years. The Argentinian beauty enjoys quality time with her family and doesn’t want to be interrupted by excessive public attention. She hasn’t revealed much about her parents. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings.

We believe she was born and raised in a middle-class family, but she didn’t let her background define her ambitions. We are looking for more information about her family and childhood details. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Willy Caballero.

Lucia Araya was born in Argentina. (Credit: Instagram)

Lucia Araya Education

Lucia hasn’t revealed much about her educational journey either. However, as she spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Argentina, we believe she completed her education in her home country. We know that she went to a local high school where she met her husband. However, whether she enrolled in a university is a complete mystery to us.

Lucia Araya career

Lucia’s career is under review. The beautiful Argentinian woman hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Hence we don’t know whether she worked any regular job. Nowadays, she mostly spends her time with her family at home. Based on her Instagram, she doesn’t have any ventures. She is a proud mother who also loves dogs.

That’s why we believe she is a full-time housewife. She has been raising two beautiful girls at home. Being a football star, Caballero couldn’t afford to spend time at home and looking after their children. So, Lucia stepped up and became a responsible mother and wife. She supported Caballero throughout his career and often went to the stadium to watch his matches.

Lucia Araya is a housewife. (Credit: Instagram)

Lucia Araya Net Worth

Lucia hasn’t shared any fixed number of her wages as we don’t have any information about her professional life, finding her earnings have become challenging. We believe she is a full-time mother and housewife currently. So our guess is that she doesn’t have any income source and relies on her husband.

Willy Caballero has played with some affluent European clubs. Naturally, he has secured a handsome amount from his professional contract. His current net worth is believed to be around $14 Million.

Lucia Araya and Willy Caballero relationship

Willy Caballero met with his wife in high school. The Argentinian goalkeeper used to feel special whenever around Lucia. Finally, he expressed his feelings, and it was an instant match. The duo has been inseparable since then.

Willy Caballero and his wife Lucia Araya are high school soulmates. (Credit: Instagram)

Their relationship stood firm for more than 20 years. It wasn’t possible with the commitment and love between the pair. The duo tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony in the 2000s. They have supported each other in any way possible and still maintain a healthy communication channel between them. The birth of their children has only made their relationship even stronger.

Lucia Araya and Willy Caballero Children

The duo is proud parents of two beautiful daughters. Their first child, Guillermina Caballero, was born on April 12, 2002. The couple welcomed their youngest daughter Aitana Caballero on July 20, 2010.

Willy Caballero with his wife and daughters. (Credit: Instagram)

Lucia Araya Social media

Lucia has an Instagram account. She mostly shares pictures of herself and with her family. The Argentinian beauty loves travelling, and her social media feed suggests that she has been to several famous places. She doesn’t have a verified account. Lucia Araya has an account with 7k followers where she posts her pictures and modeling candids.

