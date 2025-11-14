Chelsea
Wishes Pour in After Chelsea Women’s Star and Partner Julie Welcome Baby Boy
Chelsea and Norway winger Guro Reiten has become a mother after welcoming her first child with partner Julie Nilssen on November 13, 2025. The 31-year-old announced the arrival of their son Felix through an Instagram post, marking a significant personal milestone during the current Women’s Super League season.
A Long-Awaited Arrival For Guro Reiten and Julie Nilssen
Reiten shared the news on social media alongside an image of the newborn’s feet, writing: “Finally we got to meet our Felix.” The announcement comes months after the couple first revealed they were expecting a child earlier in 2025.
Fans reacted to the announcement. Check out some reactions below:
In a summer interview, Reiten had spoken about the careful planning involved in balancing her football career with starting a family, saying: “There’s a lot of planning, but we’re well underway, so it will work out. It’s just a lot of positive energy. It’s been a dream for a long time, and finally it’s happening. We’re really looking forward to it.”
Guro Reiten’s Impact on Chelsea Season
The timing of Felix’s arrival comes during a crucial period for Chelsea, who currently sit second in the WSL table, one point behind closest rivals Manchester City. Reiten has been instrumental in the Blues’ dominant start to the season under new manager Sonia Bompastor, having recently extended her contract with the club until 2026.
The Norwegian international has made 177 appearances for Chelsea since joining from LSK Kvinner in 2019, winning five WSL titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups, and the Community Shield. Her recent form saw her pass the 50-goal milestone for the club and earn recognition as one of the league’s most consistent performers.
While Chelsea have not yet announced how long Reiten will be absent from action, the club’s squad depth should help them maintain their title challenge. The football community has rallied around the couple with congratulations pouring in following the announcement, highlighting the growing support for players balancing professional careers with parenthood in women’s football.
Celtic FC
Charlotte Searle: Brendan Rodgers wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Charlotte Searle is the former travel manager of Liverpool FC, and she is known for being the wife of a Celtic FC manager Brendan Rodgers.
Searle comes from Leicestershire, and she is known for being the partner of the best football manager of all time, Brendan Rodgers. Under Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic football club won the Scottish Premiership title. He was also the manager of top football clubs all over the world like Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, and Leicester City. He has led the clubs to many titles in a short time.
Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Families
Charlotte was born in 1984 in the Merseyside region of North West England. Unfortunately, there is no such information regarding her parents.
Brendan Rodgers was born on 26 January 1973 in Carnlough, Northern Ireland. His father Malachi was a painter and decorator and his mother Christina was a volunteer for the Irish charity Trocaire. He also has a younger brother.
Charlotte Searle’s husband, Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers is one of the top managers of the Premier League, having managed over 7 clubs in his tenure to date. Rodgers began his career as a defender at Ballymena United and was signed by Reading at 18. But due to a generic knee condition forced him to retire at the age of 20.
Brendan was invited by Jose Mourinho to join Chelsea as a Youth Manager in 2004. He managed Swansea City in 2010 to promotion to the Premier League, the first Welsh team to do so.
Rodgers led Celtic to an undefeated domestic season in his first year and trebles in his first two seasons. He also led Leicester City to its 2021 FA Cup in its second entire season. After placing third in their Europa League group, Leicester City was demoted to the UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2021–22 season. They advanced to their first-ever European semi-final but fell to Roma, managed by José Mourinho’s former teammate, 2-1 on aggregate.
With seven losses in their first 10 Premier League games of the 2022–23 season, Leicester started off poorly, and Rodgers came under fire from supporters. After a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, he departed the club by mutual consent, expressing confidence in his abilities to keep them in the Premier League.
Later, in June 2023, Rodgers returned to Celtic and signed a three-year contract. Celtic won to start the 2023–24 campaign, but their form quickly started to slip.
Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Kids
Charlotte started dating Brendan while working for Liverpool FC soon after separating from his wife Susan Rodgers, after 24 years of marriage. Searle also was married for seventeen months before that to Steven Hind. She also has a daughter with her named Lola, who was born in 2013.
Rodgers got engaged to Charlotte in February 2016, and they married in a lavish ceremony on the shores of Scotland’s Loch Lamond at the Loch Lamond Golf Club. They don’t have any children yet. Brendan has two children from his earlier marriage, a son named Anton and a daughter named Mischa.
Charlotte Searle Profession, Career, Net Worth
Charlotte Searle is an English travel coordinator and manager who has worked for Liverpool FC as well. Unfortunately, there is no other information regarding what she is doing at present. There is no information about her salary and earnings. She and Brendan have a net worth of roughly $20 million. They have their own business ventures as well.
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Legend Slams “Phantom Handball” Decision: WSL Not Ready for VAR Until Referees Go Professional
Ian Wright delivered a scathing assessment of officiating standards during Arsenal Women’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, calling Stina Blackstenius’ disallowed goal a “phantom handball” and “the hand of god that only the referee saw.” The Arsenal legend argued that the WSL must prioritize professionalizing referees before introducing VAR technology.
Professional Referees First, VAR Second
Speaking on the Crossways podcast with Steph Houghton, Wright rejected immediate VAR implementation despite both managers demanding its introduction. “Firstly, instead of bringing in VAR, we need to get referees professional before we go anywhere near VAR so they can ref the game and have confidence in what they are doing. Then, VAR helps them,” Wright stated.
His criticism centered on the referee’s inexplicable decision to chalk off Blackstenius’ goal for handball when replays showed no contact whatsoever. Houghton noted Lucy Bronze’s reaction was telling—”nobody flinched” when the ball hit the net, suggesting even Chelsea players recognized the goal’s legitimacy before the referee intervened.
Wright suggested Italian football’s trial of manager VAR challenges could provide a solution. “If I got to see that incident with just a television screen and a different angle, I would be able to say to the referee in 30 seconds, she didn’t touch it with her hand. That game is too big for the referees and officials to be that definite about an incident.”
Infrastructure Barriers Block VAR Implementation
Both Wright and Houghton agreed the WSL lacks necessary infrastructure for VAR rollout. Wright highlighted practical obstacles: “You can’t be putting VAR equipment at Tottenham at Brisbane Road. You have also got West Ham playing at Dagenham and Brighton at Crawley. The infrastructure is not there for it.”
Arsenal were denied three legitimate goals during Saturday’s draw—Blackstenius’ phantom handball, Frida Maanum’s questionable offside, and Alessia Russo’s strike that stood despite offside debates. Sky Sports pundit Izzy Christiansen claimed Arsenal were “robbed,” while Wright insisted Chelsea were fortunate not to lose 3-1.
The controversy could prove decisive in the title race, with Arsenal remaining five points behind Chelsea after dropping two points through officiating incompetence.
Chelsea
Mason Mount Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Mason Mount is an English professional football player who is currently playing for Manchester United and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming out of the Chelsea academy, Mason Mount stepped up when he was needed the most. During Chelsea’s transfer ban, Frank Lampard didn’t have any option but to use academy stars. However, rather than backfiring, the process worked and brought significant success to the club. Mount has been one of the most crucial parts of the process and was a hero in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph.
Despite being very young, Mason Mount has achieved incredible success, which he has been able to handle properly. The young English prodigy is set to play for Man United from the 2023/24 season. To understand his day-to-day life properly we have to dive deep into his professional and personal journey. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
Mason Mount’s net worth and salary
After a successful spell with the first team, Mason Mount signed a lucrative five-year deal with Chelsea in 2019. Considering the growth of the academy star, The Blues didn’t want to lose a prospect. Hence they agreed to a considerable wage offer. He then moved to the Manchester United for the 2024 season. Mason Mount earns £10,400,000 at Manchester United every year. This is almost 3 times higher than his salary at Chelsea. His value has increased over the years after great stats. The youngster is one of the best midfielders of this generation.
Mason Mount Club Career
Mason Mount’s father was a non-league football player during his time; hence his excitement and love for football in Mount probably came from his father. He started his football journey with local club Boarhunt Rovers and United Services Portsmouth. Due to his rapid growth, it didn’t take long for him to attract the eyes of some big teams.
At the age of 4, Mount spent one week at Chelsea. In 2005, the Englishman officially joined the academy. Later, he featured in U-18, U-21 level games for the Blues youth team. He played a significant role in the youth team’s 2016–17 U18 Premier League triumph by scoring ten goals in 30 matches. He won two FA Youth Cups, the UEFA Youth League.
During 2017 and 2018, Mount spent two loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County. He scored 11 goals and assisted six more in 44 matches for the English team and bagged 14 goals and ten assists while at the Dutch team. The experience helped him to improve his game.
Mount got his breakthrough in the first team in July 2019. He made his senior debut on 11 August 2019 in a 0–4 away defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. The academy star scored eight goals and six assists in that season, helping Chelsea finish fourth in the Premier League.
Mount became more mature in the following season. He knew what he needed to do and excelled in his role as a midfielder. He became a star player in the team after current manager Thomas Tuhcel took over the charge in 2021. Mount scored nine goals, and nine assists in 54 matches, including a goal in the UCL semi-final against Real Madrid and an assist in the final against Manchester City.
Mason Mount lifted the UEFA Champions League last season with the team and became a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge. Mount has been one of the best players in the team this campaign so far, scoring 12 goals and assisting 14 times. It remains to be seen what other accolades he achieves this term.
Mount is set to leave his boyhood club Chelsea to join Manchester United after the clubs agreeing a transfer fee of 55 million pounds. Erig Ten Hag is a huge fan of the player, and the player wishes to succeed with the Red Devils.
Mason Mount International career
Mason Mount has represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels. Following his rapid growth at Chelsea, he was called up by manager Gareth Southgate to train with the senior team ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He made his Three Lions debut on 7 September 2019 in England’s 4–0 home win over Bulgaria in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying.
Mount participated in all the matches except two in the UEFA Euro tournament for England. The Chelsea playmaker was named in England’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Mason Mount Family
Mount was born on 10 January 1999 to Tony Mount and Debbie Mount. His father played non-league football during his youth. Later he coached local clubs, including Havant Town. We currently don’t know the occupation of her mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings as well.
Mason Mount Girlfriend – Chloe Wealleans-Watts
Mason Mount is in a beautiful relationship with London-based girl group 303’s lead vocalist Chloe Wealleans-Watts. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe the duo formed a connection during their first meeting. It evolved into love in no time, and they have been together since then.
Mason Mount Sponsorship and Endorsement
Nike sponsors Mason Mount. The English star endorses their products and promotes campaigns on all his social media accounts. Combat Gaming recently appointed him as their brand ambassador, earning lucratively.
Mason Mount Car and Tattoo
Mount doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. He drives a black sedan at this point.
Mason Mount Social Media
Mount is active on major social media platforms. His followers are slowly increasing as he is the face of his team.
