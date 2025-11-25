Everton
Wishes Pour in After Lucy Hope and Husband Scott Welcome Baby Boy Jensen Jordan
Everton Women midfielder Lucy Hope and her husband Scott have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jensen Jordan Hope. The 29-year-old Scottish international announced the arrival on Instagram with the message: “Jensen Jordan Hope. Welcome to the world son, here’s to your journey wee man ~ Lang may yer lum reek.”
Fans reacted to the post, and poured in more wishes. Check them below:
The traditional Scottish blessing “Lang may yer lum reek” translates to “long may your chimney smoke,” expressing wishes for prosperity and good health for the newborn.
Return from Maternity Leave
Hope announced her pregnancy back in July 2025 after signing a new one-year contract extension with Everton until June 2026. The midfielder has been supported by Everton’s medical staff during her pregnancy, continuing light training before taking time off for the birth.
Everton manager Brian Sorensen praised Hope as “a role model and top professional” when confirming she would miss a significant portion of the 2025-26 season due to her maternity leave.
Lucy Hope’s Career at Goodison Park
Hope has been a consistent presence for Everton since joining from Bristol City in 2019. She started in every single game during her debut campaign and has scored several crucial goals over the years, including a Merseyside derby winner in 2019, the equaliser in the Toffees’ memorable 2-1 win against Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals, and the opener against Manchester City last season.
The Scotland international, who married in December 2022 and changed her name from Lucy Graham, has made over 100 appearances for the Blues. Her versatility saw her adapt successfully to a right-wing back role under Sorensen’s tactical system before her maternity leave began this season.
Dragon Feeds
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir – Gylfi Sigurdsson Wife, her Family and more
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir is famous for being the wife of Swansea City star Gylfi Sigurdsson. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Alexandra has already advanced in modelling. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Alexandra and Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. She was crowned the Miss Iceland in 2008 and gained fame since then.
The duo has been together for a long time and has spent good and bad phases of life together. Sigurdsson is an Icelandic footballer who currently plays for the Toffees. The attacking midfielder started his professional journey with Reading and progressed in his career. He gave a sensational spell in international tournaments as well.
Since 2017, he has been involved with the Merseyside team and has become a crucial player in the squad. The Icelandic player has a beautiful wife named Alexandra. So without further ado, let’s find out more about the stunning model.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Childhood and Family
Alexandra was born on the 10th of August, 1989, in Reykjavik, Iceland, making her nationality Icelandic. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.
Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Education
Alexandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Icelandic beauty earned a degree in psychology after completing her college education.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir career
By profession, she is a well-known model. Alexandra rose to prominence after winning the Miss Iceland 2008 title. Her spouse, Gylfi, on the other hand, is a well-known football player. The pair is extremely supportive of one another and frequently cheers for one another.
Alexandra was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Net Worth
Alexandra hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir and Gylfi Sigurdsson relationship
Gylfi Sigurdsson met his wife in 2010. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.
The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. In the year 2019, the pair exchanged wedding vows in a stunning location in Italy.
Gylfi and Alexandra both uploaded images from their wedding ceremony on social media. After 9 years of knowing and living with each other, they decided to make it legal and official.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir and Gylfi Sigurdsson Children
The duo has one child to this point. They haven’t yet shared the anime of the child yet and haven’t posted many images of the newborn either. We will update the article once we find reliable data on that.
Alexandra Ívarsdóttir Social media
Alexandra had a massive fan following on Instagram. Using her social media reach she attempted to defend her husband when Gylfi was accused of being a paedophile. However, the situation got out of hand and several hate comments started to pour into Alexandra’s account. That’s when she deactivated her verified profile. Being a model, it’s difficult for her to not use a social media account .
England
Ben Godfrey – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ben Godfrey is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the EFL Championship club Sheffield United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Benjamin Matthew Godfrey popularly known as Ben Godfrey joined the Premier League Everton from Norwich City in 2020. Ben Godfrey is a young and talented English footballer with a bright future ahead of him. His versatility, athleticism, and technical ability make him a valuable asset for Everton and a potential future star for the England national team.
He is capable of playing in both the centre-back and full-back positions, and he has demonstrated his ability to perform in both roles. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Ben Godfrey’s Net Worth and Salary
Ben is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be 2.2m as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €20.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns £478,261 per year playing as a centre-back for Sheffield United and the England national team. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.
Ben Godfrey Club Career
Godfrey began his footballing career in the youth academy of his hometown club, York City. He joined the club at the age of 8 and progressed through the ranks, eventually making his first-team debut at the age of 17.
In the summer of 2016, Godfrey made a move to Championship side Norwich City. He initially joined the club’s Under-23 squad but soon made his way into the first team. He quickly established himself as a key player for the Canaries and was named the club’s young player of the season in his first year at the club.
Godfrey’s impressive performances in the Championship did not go unnoticed, and in October 2020, he made a £25 million move to Everton, becoming the club’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window. Since joining the Toffees, he has become an integral part of the team’s defence.
In addition to his defensive capabilities, Godfrey is also an excellent passer of the ball. He has a good range of passing and is comfortable on the ball, which allows him to start attacks from the back. He is also a strong aerial presence, both defensively and offensively, and has already scored his first goal for Everton in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool. He is now a part of the EFL Championship and plays for the Sheffield United.
Ben Godfrey International Career
Ben Godfrey received his first call-up for the England national under-20 team in March 2019, making two appearances. He was later included in the under-21 team in September 2019, where he made his debut and scored his first international goal in September 2020.
He was named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the delayed UEFA Euro 2020, but did not make the final 26-man squad, and was instead part of the pre-tournament friendlies where he made his debut as a substitute and first start for England.
Ben Godfrey Family
Ben was born on 15 January 1998 in York, England. His father Alex Godfrey is a former professional rugby league footballer. Godfrey is of Jamaican descent through his paternal grandfather.
Ben Godfrey’s Girlfriend
Ben Godfrey is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be secretly dating someone.
Ben Godfrey Sponsors and Endorsements
The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field. We couldn’t find any information about his brand deals.
Ben Godfrey Cars and Tattoos
Ben Godfrey has been spotted driving a car in the streets of York. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. The player has his entire left sleeve embroidered with tattoos.
Dragon Feeds
John Stones Girlfriend Olivia Naylor Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Olivia Naylor is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester City star John Stones. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Olivia is a professional beautician and makes up artist. Reports state she is also a property developer. She has worked hard for everything she has achieved over the years. Her love story with John Stones was a little difficult to understand for the fans in the early years as the English defender was in a long term relationship with his childhood sweetheart. She is 5 years elder than her boyfriend.
However, the duo has formed a strong bond and currently seems inseparable. Stones has developed himself into one of the best defenders of the Premier League over the last few years. That’s why his career and personality is no surprise to football fans. However, many don’t have any knowledge about his love life. Today we are going to take a detailed look into his love life and will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful lady he is currently dating. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of John Stones.
Olivia Naylor Childhood and Family
Olivia was born on July 11, 1989. She is the kind of person who remains busy with her work and doesn’t make a lot of public appearances. She likes to keep her private life out of the public eye, and that’s why she doesn’t share much information in the media.
She hasn’t disclosed anything about her father and mother yet. We are uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are searching for the missing information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend Of John Stones.
Olivia Naylor Education
Olivia studied at a local high school. She hasn’t disclosed whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. However, we know she took many courses on makeup and eyebrow care. She has also earned a lot of certificates in those topics. She was passionate about making a career in the makeup industry, and we believe she decided to pursue her dream rather than going to college.
Olivia Naylor career
Olivia started her role as a makeup artist. Over the years, she has improved her skills, and currently, she is a specialist in permanent eyebrows. Even though we have no information where she started her work, she has come a long way professionally and has opened her own makeup studio named Olivia Naylor Clinic and Brow and Blade.
She has over seven years of experience in the sector. She has also started a makeup academy where she teaches newcomers about the industry and trains them. Here is the Instagram page of her academy – @browandbladeacademy.
Olivia Naylor Net Worth
Olivia has a net worth of $1 million. She earns a handsome amount of money from her clinic, and she also makes a lot from her academy.
Stones’ net worth is believed to be €45 Million which is significantly higher. He currently earns €9 Million-per-year at Manchester City.
Olivia Naylor husband, John Stones
Stones started his senior team journey with Barnsley FC. He was tracked down by Everton 1 year after he made his senior debut. After a successful spell with the Merseyside club, he moved to Manchester City in 2016. He developed himself into a top defender and helped Pep Guardiola’s team win 3 Premier League trophies, 1 FA Cup, 4 League Cups and 2 Community Shields. He also reached the EURO 2020 final with England last year. He has fallen from the pecking order at City this campaign.
Stones has, however, continued to be a regular in England’s first-team set-up and was selected in the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad by manager Gareth Southgate.
Olivia Naylor and John Stones relationship
John Stones met with his girlfriend Olivia at a bar in 2019. The couple instantly fell into love after their first meeting. They started going out together and gradually found many interesting facts about each other. However, this is not the first time the Manchester City defender fell into love.
He was in a long term relationship with his childhood love Millie Savage. They also had a son. That’s why fans were stunned when he ended that relationship in late 2018 and moved out of their £3.4million home in Manchester.
Olivia Naylor and John Stones Children
Olivia and Stones don’t have any children at this point. However, the English defender has a son from his previous relationship.
Olivia Naylor Social media
Olivia has an Instagram page- @olivianaylorclinic. She mostly posts her clinic work through posts. She mainly uses her account for promotional purposes. This is her business account and Olivia Naylor doesn’t have a personal Instagram account.
