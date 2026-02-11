Wolfsburg WFC vs. Juventus WFC: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Wolfsburg face defending Serie A champions Juventus in the playoff stage of the Women’s Champions League on Thursday evening. The first leg will be played at the AOK Stadion before the return fixture in Turin next midweek, with the winners progressing to the quarter finals.

The Frauen Bundesliga side has only played one competitive match in 2026, with weather conditions leading to postponements of two encounters, including last weekend’s matchday 17 fixture away at Werder Bremen. Stephan Lerch’s side is currently second in the league standings with 12 wins from their 15 games.

Kick-off: 17:45 UTC, February 12, 2026

Venue: AOK Stadion, Wolfsburg

TV: DAZN

Beerensteyn Returns to Face Former Club

Lineth Beerensteyn, who is the top scorer for She Wolves this season with 13 goals in all competitions, will play against the club she spent two seasons with after leaving Bayern in 2022. This adds genuine spice to the encounter, with the Dutch international eager to prove a point against her former employers.

In Europe, Wolfsburg started their campaign with a couple of wins, but losing the final league phase games to Real Madrid and Chelsea led them to enter the playoff round instead of automatic qualification to the quarter finals. This is frankly disappointing for a club of Wolfsburg’s stature.

Juventus Riding High After Five Straight Wins

Since losing 2-1 to Inter, Massimiliano Canzi’s team won each of their last five games in all competitions. Paulina Krumbiegel will return to her home country after the German international finally scored her first Serie A goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 win in Como.

Defender Camilla Kuver will be unavailable after a minor knee injury against Koln.

Predicted Lineups

Wolfsburg (4-2-3-1): Johannes; Linder, Kleinherne, Wedemeyer, Pujols; Minge, Peddemors; Huth, Popp, Bussy; Beerensteyn

Juventus (4-3-3): de Jong; Calligaris, Harviken, Kullberg, Carbonell; Walti, Schatzer; Bonansea; Pinto, Beccari, Girelli

