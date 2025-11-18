Wolfsburg Women vs. Manchester United Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Manchester United Women travel to Germany on Wednesday evening looking to maintain their perfect Champions League record against a Wolfsburg side that sits three points behind them in the League Phase standings.

Predicted Lineups

Wolfsburg Women (4-2-3-1): Johannes; Linder, Dijkstra, Kuver, Levels; Kielland, Minge; Huth, Popp, Zicai; Beerensteyn

Manchester United Women (4-3-3): Middleton-Patel; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme, Toone; Park, Rolfo, Malard

Wolfsburg’s Fortress Mentality

Wolfsburg exploded out of the blocks in this season’s Champions League with a commanding 4-0 demolition of Paris Saint-Germain, before edging Valerenga 2-1 on matchday two. Their perfect start ended in last week’s 3-1 defeat to record European champions Lyon, though Stephan Lerch’s side bounced back with Saturday’s 3-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Freiburg.

The German side will draw belief from their impressive record against English opposition at home as they’ve avoided defeat in all seven previous Champions League matches against WSL sides at the AOK Stadion. Captain Alex Popp remains the heartbeat of Wolfsburg’s attack despite turning 34 earlier this year.

United’s European Excellence Masks Domestic Struggles

Manchester United have established themselves as one of three teams boasting perfect records at the League Phase halfway stage, alongside Barcelona and Lyon. Marc Skinner’s side started with narrow 1-0 victories over Valerenga and Atletico Madrid before claiming a crucial 2-1 triumph against PSG at Old Trafford last week.

Their European exploits have seemingly come at a domestic cost. United have lost their last two WSL matches against Aston Villa and Manchester City, with Saturday’s 3-0 derby defeat particularly painful. The loss leaves them third in the table.

Injury Concerns

Manchester United remain without Millie Turner and Celin Bizet through long-term injuries. Safia Middleton-Patel will continue in goal after Phallon Tullis-Joyce fractured her eye socket in the Aston Villa defeat earlier this month.

United currently occupy a top-four position that guarantees automatic quarter-final qualification. For Wolfsburg, victory would move them level on six points with United and strengthen their bid for a top-eight finish.

Kick-off: 8:00 PM Wednesday, November 20th, 2025

Venue: AOK Stadion, Wolfsburg

TV: DAZN (UK, Germany) | Paramount+ (USA)