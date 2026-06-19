Wolverhampton Wanderers Appoint Experienced Russ Fraser as Head of Women’s Football After Historic WSL2 Promotion

Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Russ Fraser as head of women’s and girls’ football following the club’s historic promotion to Women’s Super League 2.

The experienced football executive arrives at Wolves after helping several elite clubs successfully transition into professional women’s football structures.

🗞️ We have appointed Russ Fraser as our head of womens' and girls' football.



Russ will bring a wealth of experience in the women's game to oversee all aspects of our operations, including player and staff recruitment, and academy planning.https://t.co/fVIDxIPLKo — Wolves Women FC (@WolvesWomen) June 19, 2026

Fraser brings a decade of experience in the women’s game and will oversee all aspects of Wolves’ operation including player recruitment, staff hiring, academy development and long term strategic planning. His appointment comes as the club prepares for its first season as a fully professional outfit following an remarkable campaign that culminated in beating Plymouth Argyle in the play-off final.

#Wolves have appointed Russ Fraser as the club’s first head of women and girls.



Fraser joins with experience in senior leadership positions across the women's game at Liverpool, West Ham and Leicester City.



📰 @JPercyTelegraph | #WWFC pic.twitter.com/AAR6UYzuUP — Talking Wolves (@TalkingWolves) June 18, 2026

Extensive Experience in Professional Transitions

Fraser’s track record demonstrates his capability to manage complex transitions at the highest level. After joining Reading in 2016, he helped establish the newly promoted Royals in the Women’s Super League before moving to West Ham two years later. During his Hammers tenure, the club reached the FA Cup final in their inaugural professional season.

Percy 💣! @WolvesWomen have appointed Russ Fraser as Head of Women & Girls Football.



Very good appointment for this level. Was director of football at Leicester and Liverpool when they got promoted from WSL2/Championship. The experienced kind of leader we needed. https://t.co/ltVjs81aeY pic.twitter.com/kAqy2fddhn — The Wolves Women Podcast (@WolvesWomenPod) June 18, 2026

His spell at Leicester City saw him oversee another promotion to the top flight while managing the transition to professionalism. Most recently, Fraser served as managing director at Liverpool where he helped secure promotion back to the Women’s Super League in 2022 before taking a role as women’s sporting director at Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia.

Tasked With Building Competitive Squad

Fraser will now work alongside head coach Dan McNamara to build a squad capable of competing in the second tier while leading academy development plans. Wolves technical director Matt Jackson praised Fraser’s understanding of recruitment and the demands required for success at professional level.

New League, New Legacy.



2026/27 Season Tickets for our debut Barclays WSL 2 campaign are now on sale 💛



➡️ https://t.co/tJazaeaw0h pic.twitter.com/RGP2JwQPVV — Wolves Women FC (@WolvesWomen) May 22, 2026

Fraser expressed excitement about the project, highlighting similarities with his Liverpool experience and emphasising the importance of creating a strong club culture.

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