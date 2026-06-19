Women's Football News
Wolverhampton Wanderers Appoint Experienced Russ Fraser as Head of Women’s Football After Historic WSL2 Promotion
Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Russ Fraser as head of women’s and girls’ football following the club’s historic promotion to Women’s Super League 2.
The experienced football executive arrives at Wolves after helping several elite clubs successfully transition into professional women’s football structures.
Fraser brings a decade of experience in the women’s game and will oversee all aspects of Wolves’ operation including player recruitment, staff hiring, academy development and long term strategic planning. His appointment comes as the club prepares for its first season as a fully professional outfit following an remarkable campaign that culminated in beating Plymouth Argyle in the play-off final.
Extensive Experience in Professional Transitions
Fraser’s track record demonstrates his capability to manage complex transitions at the highest level. After joining Reading in 2016, he helped establish the newly promoted Royals in the Women’s Super League before moving to West Ham two years later. During his Hammers tenure, the club reached the FA Cup final in their inaugural professional season.
His spell at Leicester City saw him oversee another promotion to the top flight while managing the transition to professionalism. Most recently, Fraser served as managing director at Liverpool where he helped secure promotion back to the Women’s Super League in 2022 before taking a role as women’s sporting director at Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia.
Tasked With Building Competitive Squad
Fraser will now work alongside head coach Dan McNamara to build a squad capable of competing in the second tier while leading academy development plans. Wolves technical director Matt Jackson praised Fraser’s understanding of recruitment and the demands required for success at professional level.
Fraser expressed excitement about the project, highlighting similarities with his Liverpool experience and emphasising the importance of creating a strong club culture.
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Sunderland
Sunderland Midfielder Katie Kitching Signs New Two Year Contract With Lady Black Cats
Sunderland have secured midfielder Katie Kitching on a new two year contract as the club prepares for an exciting new chapter under Bay Collective majority ownership. The New Zealand international has established herself as a key player in the Wearsiders’ midfield since joining from London City Lionesses in summer 2023.
Kitching has made 77 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland, scoring 17 goals and providing consistent quality in the middle of the pitch. The 27 year old’s performances have made her integral to the club’s plans moving forward, prompting the organisation to move quickly to retain her services ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Kitching Excited About Club’s Direction
The midfielder expressed delight at committing her future to Sunderland, highlighting her enjoyment during her time at the Stadium of Light. Kitching acknowledged the exciting period ahead for the club under new ownership and expressed eagerness to begin the upcoming campaign.
Her contract extension represents continuity in Sunderland’s midfield as the organisation looks to build on recent progress and establish themselves as competitive challengers in the Women’s Super League 2.
Club Retains Core Squad
Sunderland have now secured one of 10 senior players on contracts for next season, with ongoing negotiations continuing with Jess Brown and Eleanor Dale. The club have also handed professional terms to five academy graduates who will compete for senior opportunities during the 2026-27 campaign.
The retention of experienced players like Kitching provides a stable foundation as Sunderland navigate their transition under new ownership structures and pursue ambitions in the second tier.
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Women's Football News
Angel City FC Part Ways With Head Coach Alex Straus After Poor Start to 2026 NWSL Season
Angel City FC have announced the immediate departure of head coach Alex Straus following a disappointing start to the 2026 NWSL campaign. Senior assistant coach Leif Gunnar Smerud will take charge as interim head coach while the Los Angeles based club conducts a search for a permanent replacement.
The decision comes with Angel City languishing in 12th place in the 16 team league standings with a record of four wins, one draw and six losses. Sporting Director Mark Parsons confirmed the club’s commitment to supporting players and building a high performance environment despite the managerial change.
Straus Brought Pedigree But Failed to Deliver
Straus joined Angel City in April 2025 after an impressive track record in European football. The German coach guided Bayern Munich Women to back to back Frauen-Bundesliga titles and previously won the league in Norway with Sandviken and Brann, suggesting he possessed the credentials to succeed in the NWSL.
Parsons acknowledged Straus’ contributions, praising his energy and passion while highlighting his work developing Angel City’s playing style and overseeing the development of one of the league’s youngest rosters. However, results ultimately determined his fate as the team struggled throughout the season.
Club Seeks Leadership to Revamp Project
Angel City will now look to appoint a manager capable of reversing their fortunes and extracting more from a talented but inexperienced squad. The club’s decision to move quickly suggests urgency in stabilizing the project during what remains of the 2026 campaign.
Smerud’s appointment as interim boss provides continuity while the organisation identifies a permanent solution to their coaching vacancy.
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Aston Villa
Aston Villa Women Sign Young Scotland International Mia McAulay From Rangers as Club Build Long Term Project
Aston Villa Women have completed the signing of 19-year-old Scotland international forward Mia McAulay from SWPL side Rangers. The exciting young talent arrives at Villa Park after establishing herself as one of the most promising attacking prospects in Scottish women’s football despite her tender age.
McAulay made over 100 appearances for Rangers, an extraordinary achievement given she first broke into the first team at just 16 years old. The winger has already earned senior recognition for Scotland, making her debut in May 2025 and subsequently adding four more caps to her collection in the months since.
Director Highlights Long Term Ambitions
Aston Villa’s Director of Women’s Football Marisa Ewers expressed enthusiasm about McAulay’s arrival, describing her as an exciting young attacking player brimming with potential. Ewers emphasised that the signing forms part of a broader long term strategy as the club continues building their competitive project.
The midfielder’s rapid progression through Rangers’ ranks suggests she possesses the attributes required to succeed at a higher level. Her ability to make such a significant number of appearances at such a young age demonstrates maturity beyond her years and a readiness for the demands of English top flight football.
Building for Future Success at Villa
McAulay represents the type of emerging talent Aston Villa are targeting as they look to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window. Rather than relying solely on established stars, the club appear committed to identifying young players with significant upside potential.
The winger will now have the opportunity to develop her game in the Women’s Super League while competing for regular football at a club with genuine aspirations.
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