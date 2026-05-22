World Sevens Football London Edition at Brentford Gtech Stadium Features Eight WSL Giants This Weekend

World Sevens Football arrives in England for the first time when the London Edition kicks off at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium from May 28 to 30, 2026. Eight Barclays Women’s Super League clubs, including Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester City, London City Lionesses, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham compete across 15 matches over three days in a seven-a-side format with a $1.5 million prize pool on the line.

Seven(s). Days. To. GO!



Experience the heart, culture, and everything that makes W7F proper special. 💚 Our next tournament hits London on 28th May. Are you going to be there for this one? 👀



Don't miss your place in it, grab your tickets at https://t.co/tRBTVsTK9P 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/SjFI2C2qMo — World Sevens Football (@worldsevens_) May 21, 2026

The Format That Reinvents the Game

Seven-a-side football on a reduced pitch with rolling substitutions, no offside rule and 30-minute matches creates a completely different spectacle. Goals come in clusters. Forwards get more space. Keepers face relentless pressure.

When the head coach speaks, you listen. 🙂‍↕️💙 Sonia Bompastor on what W7F London means for @ChelseaFCW, and for every single fan who’s going to be in that crowd.



🎟️ Don’t miss our tournament, 28-30 May in London. Get your tickets at https://t.co/tRBTVsTK9P! pic.twitter.com/FCe551zsDn — World Sevens Football (@worldsevens_) May 20, 2026

The W7F concept genuinely reimagines elite women’s football as pure entertainment without compromising competitive intensity. Bayern Munich won the inaugural tournament in Estoril last May before Fort Lauderdale hosted a successful second edition. London brings legitimacy and global attention that the previous editions lacked. This format deserves this stage.

2026 The World Sevens Women ‘s Football England Edition rules

The matches are 7🆚7 on a half-sized natural grass pitch

Each match will be 30 minutes long, divided into 2 15-minute halves, with extra time for a tie-break

There are unlimited rolling substitutions & no offside rule pic.twitter.com/ytZEJAnnh4 — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) May 21, 2026

Sky Sports Broadcasts Everything Live

Sky Sports holds exclusive UK broadcasting rights for the entire tournament, covering all matches live from Gtech Community Stadium. Coverage is also available through NOW streaming, maximising accessibility for fans across the country.

Some plans you just don't sleep on. 🙂‍↔️ Saturday grandstand? Sold out. Three-day passes? Gone. Premium Lounge and VIP Cabana for the whole family? Just added.

Supporter decks behind the goals?

Legendary.



W7F London. 28-30 May. The clock is ticking, https://t.co/tRBTVsTK9P pic.twitter.com/P2fggNxn4s — World Sevens Football (@worldsevens_) May 21, 2026

Tickets start at £17 for pitchside access with general grandstand from £20. Premium seating ranges to £60 while VIP cabana experiences cost £175.

Perfectly Timed Before the FA Cup Final

The tournament runs three days immediately before the Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley on May 31.

.@SkySports announced as the exclusive UK broadcaster of women’s World Sevens Football London Edition, 28-30 May.



For more information, visit https://t.co/tRBTVsTK9P pic.twitter.com/YXBoMRNQUf — World Sevens Football (@worldsevens_) May 1, 2026

That scheduling creates a spectacular week-long festival of women’s football that the sport desperately needed. Eight WSL clubs competing together in one venue before Wembley glory beckons is genuinely exciting. Get your tickets now because this weekend belongs to women’s football.

Also read: Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May