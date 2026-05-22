Women's Football News
World Sevens Football London Edition at Brentford Gtech Stadium Features Eight WSL Giants This Weekend
World Sevens Football arrives in England for the first time when the London Edition kicks off at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium from May 28 to 30, 2026. Eight Barclays Women’s Super League clubs, including Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester City, London City Lionesses, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham compete across 15 matches over three days in a seven-a-side format with a $1.5 million prize pool on the line.
The Format That Reinvents the Game
Seven-a-side football on a reduced pitch with rolling substitutions, no offside rule and 30-minute matches creates a completely different spectacle. Goals come in clusters. Forwards get more space. Keepers face relentless pressure.
The W7F concept genuinely reimagines elite women’s football as pure entertainment without compromising competitive intensity. Bayern Munich won the inaugural tournament in Estoril last May before Fort Lauderdale hosted a successful second edition. London brings legitimacy and global attention that the previous editions lacked. This format deserves this stage.
Sky Sports Broadcasts Everything Live
Sky Sports holds exclusive UK broadcasting rights for the entire tournament, covering all matches live from Gtech Community Stadium. Coverage is also available through NOW streaming, maximising accessibility for fans across the country.
Tickets start at £17 for pitchside access with general grandstand from £20. Premium seating ranges to £60 while VIP cabana experiences cost £175.
Perfectly Timed Before the FA Cup Final
The tournament runs three days immediately before the Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley on May 31.
That scheduling creates a spectacular week-long festival of women’s football that the sport desperately needed. Eight WSL clubs competing together in one venue before Wembley glory beckons is genuinely exciting. Get your tickets now because this weekend belongs to women’s football.
Also read: Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May
Bristol City
Lexi Lloyd-Smith Wins WSL2 Golden Boot as Bristol City Women Duo Named in Second Tier Team of the Season
Bristol City Women have plenty to feel good about heading into the summer, with Lexi Lloyd-Smith and Emily Syme both recognised at the Barclays WSL Football Awards after another solid campaign for Charlotte Healy’s side under their new Mercury13 ownership.
Lloyd-Smith claimed the WSL2 Golden Boot after finishing the season as the division’s top scorer, while both players earned places in the second tier’s Team of the Season. It is a genuine statement of intent from a club that has been building quietly and steadily over the past year.
A Golden Boot Won in the Most Dramatic Fashion
Lloyd-Smith’s top scorer honour came down to the very last day of the season. Travelling to Bramall Lane, she scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United that included two goals deep into stoppage time, with the decisive third arriving in the 97th minute.
She pipped both teammate Rio Hardy and Sheffield United’s Amy Andrews to the Golden Boot with 11 goals across 21 league appearances. That is the kind of performance that defines a season and deserves every bit of recognition it received.
Syme Earns Her Place in the Team of the Season
Lloyd-Smith was not alone in being honoured. Emily Syme’s inclusion in the midfield of the WSL2 Team of the Season reflects a campaign in which she was one of the more consistent performers in the division.
The two players had already won Bristol City’s Player and Young Player of the Season awards respectively, so this recognition at a wider level feels like a natural follow-on.
City Will Be Back Pushing for Promotion
Bristol City finished fourth in WSL2, five points behind Charlton Athletic and the play-off spot. That gap is not insurmountable. With Lloyd-Smith in this kind of form and new ownership investing in the project, they will be genuine contenders for promotion next season.
Also read: Wales and Powys Star Ceri Holland Wins Liverpool FC Women Players’ Player of the Season Award for 2025/26 Campaign
Birmingham City
Birmingham City Confirm Eight Departures After WSL Promotion as Major Summer Rebuild Begins at St Andrew’s
Birmingham City are heading back to the Women’s Super League, and they are doing so with a squad that is going to look very different from the one that earned them promotion.
Eight players have been confirmed as departures following the conclusion of the season, with three loan players also returning to their parent clubs. It is a significant overhaul, and the club will need to get their recruitment right if they want to survive in the top flight.
The two names that will hurt the most are Lucy Quinn and club captain Christie Harrison-Murray.
Quinn brought creativity, leadership, and big-moment quality to a side that needed all three during a tough WSL2 campaign.
Harrison-Murray led the team as captain through the entirety of the promotion push. Losing the player who lifted the dressing room and dragged this squad to the top flight is a genuine risk heading into such a demanding first season back.
The Full List of Departures
Alongside Quinn and Harrison-Murray, goalkeeper Adrianna Franch departs after joining mid-season. Lily Agg, Michaela Kovacs, Poppy Irvine, Shanade Hopcroft, and Tegan McGowan are also leaving. That is a substantial amount of experience and squad depth walking out of the door at once.
The Challenge Ahead in the WSL
Promotion is wonderful. Staying up is the hard part. Birmingham know better than most how unforgiving the WSL can be for newly promoted sides, having experienced relegation before. The summer window is not just important for this club, it is absolutely critical.
What Comes Next
Birmingham are expected to be among the busiest clubs in the transfer market over the coming weeks. They need goals, leadership, and WSL experience. The foundation of promotion is there. Now they have to build something on top of it quickly.
Also read: Gabby George Sends Message to Man United Women Fans After Chelsea Defeat as Veteran Defender Vows to Come Back Stronger
PSG
Mary Earps Edging Closer to WSL Return With London City Lionesses Interested as PSG Exit Looms This Summer
Mary Earps is heading back to England, and London City Lionesses want to be the club that brings her home. The 33-year-old is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when her contract expires in June, and the ambition of Michele Kang’s project at London City makes them a genuinely credible destination for one of the most recognisable goalkeepers in the world.
Earps was on the bench for PSG’s 1-0 play-off semi-final defeat to Paris FC on Saturday, which effectively confirmed the end of her two-year spell in France. She made 54 appearances for the club, kept 12 clean sheets in the league this season, and PSG still finished third and 13 points behind Lyon. That tells you everything about how difficult things have been in Paris.
What Earps Would Bring to London City
This would be a statement signing of the highest order. Earps is a two-time FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year, a Euro 2022 winner and someone who has over 100 appearances for Manchester United before her PSG move.
London City finished sixth in their debut WSL season and they are clearly not satisfied with that. Adding Earps in goal would immediately make them a more credible top-half outfit and signal serious intent for year two in the top flight.
No Agreement Yet But Optimism Remains
Sources inside the club have confirmed no deal is in place, but the tone is positive. London City have also been linked with Barcelona defender Mapi Leon and Arsenal’s Beth Mead, who has drawn interest from Manchester City alongside other clubs.
A Summer of Enormous Movement
Earps is just one name in what is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic free agent markets in WSL history. Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, Khadija Shaw and Katie McCabe are all potentially available. The summer of 2026 is going to be something else entirely.
Also read: Molly-Mae Sharpe Signs New Crystal Palace Women Contract Until 2028 After Starring Role in WSL Promotion
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