Wout Weghorst Girlfriend Nikki van Esch Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Nikki van Esch? Meet The Girlfriend Of Wout Weghorst
Nikki van Esch is famous for being the Girlfriend Of Dutch footballer Wout Weghorst. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nikki has been the largest source of support for Wout Weghorst. She is the kind of woman who likes to stay close to her family and tackle day to day problems. She is also ambitious and has worked towards her goal. We are still not sure whether she is professionally active, but she has big plans for the future.
Weghorst recently joined the Ajax club and he was also a member of the Premier League club, Burnley. Even though the path wouldn’t be easy, he would always have the love and support of her girlfriend. His career is a vast topic and today we are keeping that aside and focusing more on his love life. We are here to reveal many interesting facts about the intriguing life of the girlfriend Of Wout Weghorst – Nikki van Esch.
Nikki van Esch Childhood and Family
Nikki was born on February 5, 1991. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We do know that she has a sister named Dide van Esch. They made each other’s childhood awesome, and they are still very close and often spend time together. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Belgian lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter, and we will update the article if we find new data.
Nikki van Esch Education
Nikki spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in the Netherlands. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was passionate about the fashion industry from a young age. She also had interests in the technology sector. After completing her high school education at Saxion University of Applied Sciences, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Programme Textile Engineering and management. She also went to Nantong Textile & Vocational Technology College.
Nikki van Esch career
Nikki’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, we believe she is involved with the fashion industry. Apart from her professional life, she is also a caring housewife. Nikki and Weghorst have two lovely children at home. Nikki likes to spend quality time with her children. She is also very supportive and sometimes visits the stadium to cheer for her husband.
Nikki van Esch Net Worth
Nikki’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. We guess that she is currently working in the fashion industry. But we are not sure about the claim.
Nikki van Esch and Wout Weghorst relationship
Wout Weghorst and his girlfriend met when they were in their twenties. The duo started dating in August 2011. The Dutch star was very young and working towards his goals. He wasn’t the star that we know today. Nevertheless, Nikki always had faith in him and supported him to achieve more extraordinary things. The duo fell into love in their twenties and still remains inseparable. Their unconditional love has overcome every boundary. Their relationship has only grown stronger over the years. Many fans have a misconception that Nikki is the wife of Weghorst. However, the truth is the duo is yet to get married. They are still taking time to get to the crucial decision. However, we believe the happy news could come soon.
Nikki van Esch and Wout Weghorst Children
The couple are proud parents of three children. They have three daughters together. Their oldest daughter, Juul, was born on August 17, 2018. The couple welcomed their youngest daughter, Lucie Mary Jo, on April 17, 2020. The duo likes to spend time with their children and often posts adorable pictures on their social media handles. The couple welcomed their third kid, another daughter named Suze Marie, in 2022. We don’t have information about the date of birth of their third daughter.
Nikki van Esch Social media
Nikki is not the kind of person who likes to showcase her private life on public media. She has an Instagram account, but she doesn’t stay very active there. Nikki only has limited friends in her circle and she doesn’t accept everyone’s request on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her two beautiful daughters. She likes to spend her time with her family rather than scrolling through social media pages.
Wayne Hennessey – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Wayne Hennessey is a Welsh professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Wayne Hennessey is a talented goalkeeper who has played for a number of top football clubs during his career. He has also been a regular player for the Welsh national team and has been involved in charitable causes off the field. He has played more than 100 matches for his national football team. While he has faced controversy during his career, he remains a respected player in the world of football.
Wayne Hennessey is a professional football player who was born on January 24th, 1987, in Bangor, Wales. He is a goalkeeper who has played for a number of football clubs during his career, including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and currently, Nottingham Forest.
Wayne Hennessey’s Net Worth and Salary
Wayne Hennessey is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £12 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €500k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £832 k per year playing for Nottingham Forest as a Goalkeeper.
Wayne Hennessey Club Career
Hennessey started his football career at the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy, and he made his first-team debut in 2006. He quickly established himself as a key player for the club, and he helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2009. He played over 160 games for the club before moving to Crystal Palace in 2014.
At Crystal Palace, Hennessey became the first-choice goalkeeper, and he played an important role in helping the club avoid relegation in the 2014/15 season. He continued to be a consistent performer for the club over the next few years, and he played a key role in their run to the FA Cup final in 2016/17.
Hennessey joined Burnley on a free transfer for two years but only played in two games due to being a backup to Nick Pope. Burnley got relegated. In July 2022, Hennessey signed a two-year contract with Nottingham Forest and made his debut in a 3-0 win against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup. He played his first league game on December 27th, replacing on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson and losing 3-0 to Manchester United.
Wayne Hennessey International Career
Hennessey is a Welsh footballer who has played at various levels for Wales, including under-17, under-19 and under-21. He made his full international debut for Wales in 2007 and has since become their first-choice goalkeeper. Hennessey played in all of Wales’ qualifying matches for UEFA Euro 2016, where they reached the semi-finals. He broke Neville Southall’s clean sheet record for Wales in 2020 and earned his 100th cap in 2022. Hennessey played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Wales but was sent off in the second group game, which Wales lost 2-0.
Wayne Hennessey Family
Wayne Hennessey was born on 24 January 1987 in Bangor, Wales. His father’s name is Paul Hennessey and his mother’s name is unknown but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Wayne Hennessey’s Girlfriend
The GoalKeeper has been enjoying his time with his Girlfriend Kirsty Lee. The couple has been in a relationship for a long time and has been a joyful pair. Let’s hope that the beautiful couple gets married soon.
Wayne Hennessey Sponsors and Endorsements
Wayne Hennessey has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Wayne Hennessey Cars and Tattoos
Wayne Hennessey has a Mercedes Benz (white colour, SUV-model) car. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Wayne Hennessey has inked on his left hand, exactly in his left forearm.
Nathan Redmond – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Nathan Redmond is an English professional footballer who played as a winger for the Premier League club Burnley and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Nathan Daniel Jerome Redmond is an English professional footballer known for playing as a winger. He is of Irish and Jamaican ancestry and was born on March 6, 1994, in Birmingham, England’s West Midlands. Redmond spent his formative years in Birmingham’s Kitts Green neighbourhood, where he attended the Oval Primary School and later Sheldon Heath Community Arts College.
Redmond is a significant asset for whatever club he plays for because of his fast pace, creativity, and ability to challenge defenders. He has received acclaim for his achievements on the pitch, earning numerous Player of the Year honours while playing for Southampton and Birmingham City.
Nathan Redmond’s Net Worth and Salary
Nathan Redmond has had a lot of success both on and off the pitch. He is an attacking midfielder and forward for Besiktas and received an amazing weekly wage of £40,000, or £2,080,000 annually during his stint with Burnley.
He has an impressive net worth of £25,000,000. Nathan Redmond’s net worth will increase once he is signed by another club.
Nathan Redmond Club Career
Nathan’s football journey began with Birmingham City’s Academy when he was noticed by their scouts at the age of eight. At just 16 years and 173 days old, he made his first-team debut for Birmingham City in a League Cup game against Rochdale in August 2010. He was then the club’s second-youngest player. As Redmond rose through the ranks and represented England at various young levels, from under-16 to under-21, his brilliance became clear.
He came to Southampton in 2016, where he had a big impact on the squad and helped them avoid relegation, after joining Norwich City in 2013 offseason. Prior to the 2019–2020 campaign, Redmond agreed to a new four-year contract with Southampton. In 2022, Redmond made a move to the Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş, and then, in 2023, he signed with Premier League club Burnley. After the 2024 season, Redmond left Burnley and he awaits his new club.
Nathan Redmond International Career
Redmond has demonstrated versatility throughout his career by being able to play on both the right and left wings while mostly using his right foot. On occasion, he has positioned himself in the centre, behind a lone striker. He also briefly played for the senior England national team in 2017, making one appearance.
Nathan Redmond Family
Nathan Redmond was raised in a close-knit family and was born on March 6, 1994, in Birmingham, England. His mother, Michelle Redmond, has been a huge support for him throughout his football career. While nothing is known about his father, Nathan and his brother Niall Redmond have a close relationship. Niall is a gifted person who works as a radio DJ and a club DJ and is well-known for his engaging podcasts. The strong bonds within the Redmond family have been essential in fostering Nathan’s love and aptitude for the game.
Nathan Redmond’s Girlfriend
Nathan Redmond’s private life is filled with love and happiness because he lives with his girlfriend, Emma Milton. The pair cherishes their time together, enjoys going out, and enjoys spending time together. They don’t share that much on Social media. Many people wish to see them take the next step and get married soon because their love and admiration for one another are evident.
Nathan Redmond Sponsors and Endorsements
There is yet no information available regarding Nathan Redmond’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.
Nathan Redmond Cars and Tattoos
When it comes to tattoos, Nathan Redmond favours a blank slate and refrains from having any on his body. He travels in style in a gorgeous silver Bentley Bentayga, which perfectly captures his sense of elegance and luxury. His success as a football player is nicely complemented by his sleek and potent vehicle.
Arijanet Muric 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Arijanet Anan Muric, born on November 7, 1998, is a Kosovo-born goalkeeper currently playing for Premier League club Burnley and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Starting his career in various Swiss youth teams, Arijanet Muric joined Manchester City’s youth setup in 2015. Despite loans to clubs like NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II, and Adana Demirspor, his breakthrough came at Burnley in July 2022.
Internationally, Murić initially represented Montenegro U21 but switched to play for Kosovo. Born in Switzerland to Albanian parents from Montenegro, he holds Kosovar, Montenegrin, and Swiss passports.
Arijanet Muric and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Schlieren, Switzerland
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Scorpio
|Net Worth
|£8.9 Million
|Age
|25
|Birthday
|7 November 1998
|Nationality
|Swiss
|Position
|Goalkeeper
|Senior Clubs
|Manchester City, NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II, Adana Demirspor, and Burnley.
|Achievements
|1X ENGLISH CHAMPION
1X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER
1X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER
1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Arijanet Muric’s Net Worth and Salary
The 25-year-old Kosovo-born custodian Arijanet Muric, who makes an astounding £27,000 a week and £1,404,00 annually, has cemented his spot at Burnley. His estimated net worth of £8,970,000 reflects his prosperous career. Based on a contract that expires on June 30, 2026, Muric is estimated to be worth €9.00 million. Muric, a Kosovo native, has made a name for himself in football thanks to his abilities and achievements on the pitch.
Arijanet Muric Club Career
Before joining Manchester City’s youth system in 2015, he started his football career with Swiss youth teams, including Grasshoppers, Juventus, Zürich, and Young Boys. Following his 2017 Manchester City contract extension, Murić spent time on loan at NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II, and Adana Demirspor.
During these loan periods, he made a lasting impression and demonstrated his goalkeeping skills. Notably, as Nottingham Forest’s backup goalkeeper on loan, Murić experienced both success and setbacks. With loans to Girona in Spain, Willem II in the Netherlands, and Adana Demirspor in Turkey, the keeper gained even more experience.
In a significant move in July 2022, Murić joined Burnley on a four-year deal, marking his entry into the Championship. Making a debut in a 1-0 away victory against Huddersfield Town, he affirmed his skills in English football.
Arijanet Muric International Career
Murić eventually decided to play for the Kosovo national team after initially representing Montenegro U21. He declared his intention to support Kosovo in August 2018. Since then, he has been a crucial member of the Kosovo team, having made his debut in a November 2018 UEFA Nations League game against Azerbaijan. Born in Schlieren, Switzerland, to Rožaje, Montenegro-born Albanian parents, Murić is a dual citizen of Kosovo, Montenegro, and Switzerland.
Arijanet Muric Family
Born in Schlieren, Switzerland, on November 7, 1998, Arijanet Muric maintains a discreet family life. Regretfully, information regarding his parents and siblings is kept private to protect his right to privacy regarding his private life. The Kosovo-born football player, 24, has effectively kept his personal and professional lives apart, enabling supporters to admire his skills on the pitch while honouring his limits off it.
Arijanet Muric’s Girlfriend
The 24-year-old Arijanet Muric is still committed to his football career and is concentrating on his career objectives. He prioritizes and maintains a low-key personal life and is now single. The gifted goalie from Kosovo shows a dedication to greatness on the pitch by focusing his energies on practice and games.
Arijanet Muric Sponsors and Endorsements
Arijanet Muric chooses to keep sponsorships and endorsements a private part of his career, maintaining a quiet stance on them. The 24-year-old football player, well-known for his goalkeeping abilities, keeps his brand affiliations a secret from the public so that supporters may recognize his talent free from the distraction of sponsored collaborations.
Arijanet Muric Cars and Tattoos
The 24-year-old goalie, Arijanet Muric, keeps his body uncluttered and devoid of ink by refusing to get any tattoos. His exact wheel selections are still a mystery, maintaining the mystique around his interests in cars and body art.
- Jamie Redknapp 2023- Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
- Guy Mowbray 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Personal Life, Current Job and more
- Chris Kamara 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
FAQs about Arijanet Muric
|What is the net worth of Arijanet Muric?
|The net worth of Arijanet Muric is £8.9 million.
|How many clubs have Arijanet Muric played for?
|Arijanet Muric has played with seven clubs at the senior level – Manchester City, NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II, Adana Demirspor, and Burnley.
|How old is Arijanet Muric?
|He is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Arijanet Muric?
|He is Swiss.
|Has Arijanet Muric ever won the Premier League?
|Yes, he has won the Premier League.
