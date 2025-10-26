Wout Weghorst Girlfriend Nikki van Esch Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Nikki van Esch? Meet The Girlfriend Of Wout Weghorst

Nikki van Esch is famous for being the Girlfriend Of Dutch footballer Wout Weghorst. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Nikki has been the largest source of support for Wout Weghorst. She is the kind of woman who likes to stay close to her family and tackle day to day problems. She is also ambitious and has worked towards her goal. We are still not sure whether she is professionally active, but she has big plans for the future.

Weghorst recently joined the Ajax club and he was also a member of the Premier League club, Burnley. Even though the path wouldn’t be easy, he would always have the love and support of her girlfriend. His career is a vast topic and today we are keeping that aside and focusing more on his love life. We are here to reveal many interesting facts about the intriguing life of the girlfriend Of Wout Weghorst – Nikki van Esch.

Nikki van Esch Childhood and Family

Nikki was born on February 5, 1991. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We do know that she has a sister named Dide van Esch. They made each other’s childhood awesome, and they are still very close and often spend time together. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Belgian lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter, and we will update the article if we find new data.

Nikki van Esch was born in the Netherlands. (Picture was taken from Goals and Glamour)

Nikki van Esch Education

Nikki spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in the Netherlands. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was passionate about the fashion industry from a young age. She also had interests in the technology sector. After completing her high school education at Saxion University of Applied Sciences, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Programme Textile Engineering and management. She also went to Nantong Textile & Vocational Technology College.

Nikki van Esch career

Nikki’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, we believe she is involved with the fashion industry. Apart from her professional life, she is also a caring housewife. Nikki and Weghorst have two lovely children at home. Nikki likes to spend quality time with her children. She is also very supportive and sometimes visits the stadium to cheer for her husband.

Nikki with her daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Nikki van Esch Net Worth

Nikki’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. We guess that she is currently working in the fashion industry. But we are not sure about the claim.

Nikki van Esch and Wout Weghorst relationship

Wout Weghorst and his girlfriend met when they were in their twenties. The duo started dating in August 2011. The Dutch star was very young and working towards his goals. He wasn’t the star that we know today. Nevertheless, Nikki always had faith in him and supported him to achieve more extraordinary things. The duo fell into love in their twenties and still remains inseparable. Their unconditional love has overcome every boundary. Their relationship has only grown stronger over the years. Many fans have a misconception that Nikki is the wife of Weghorst. However, the truth is the duo is yet to get married. They are still taking time to get to the crucial decision. However, we believe the happy news could come soon.

Wout Weghorst met with his wife when he was in his early 20s. (Picture was taken from family-foot-people.forumcommunity.net)

Nikki van Esch and Wout Weghorst Children

The couple are proud parents of three children. They have three daughters together. Their oldest daughter, Juul, was born on August 17, 2018. The couple welcomed their youngest daughter, Lucie Mary Jo, on April 17, 2020. The duo likes to spend time with their children and often posts adorable pictures on their social media handles. The couple welcomed their third kid, another daughter named Suze Marie, in 2022. We don’t have information about the date of birth of their third daughter.

Wout Weghorst with wife and children. (Picture was taken from family-foot-people.forumcommunity.net)

Nikki van Esch Social media

Nikki is not the kind of person who likes to showcase her private life on public media. She has an Instagram account, but she doesn’t stay very active there. Nikki only has limited friends in her circle and she doesn’t accept everyone’s request on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her two beautiful daughters. She likes to spend her time with her family rather than scrolling through social media pages.

