Women's Super League
WSL Football Launch New Official App After Consulting 2000 Fan Testers During Development to Create Best Possible Experience
The Barclays Women’s Super League have unveiled their brand new official app designed specifically for supporters of both the WSL and WSL2.
The application is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, bringing all essential women’s football content together in a single platform.
During development, WSL Football brought in over 2000 supporters to test the beta version and gather crucial feedback about which features mattered most. The testing process revealed that fans wanted four key elements above all else: live match statistics, broadcasting information, real time video clips, and detailed match previews.
Revolutionary Live Clip Feature
The most groundbreaking addition is the live match stories functionality, which marks the first time domestic football in England has offered this service. Supporters can follow every WSL and WSL2 fixture through continuously updated clips showing key moments as they happen, covering everything from team walkouts right through to the final whistle.
Users can select up to three favourite clubs and five individual players, which triggers a customised content feed delivering goals, breaking news and match highlights tailored specifically to their preferences. This personalisation should significantly boost fan engagement levels.
Complete Historical Data Archive
Within weeks, the platform will host comprehensive league and player statistics spanning back to 2011, establishing itself as the definitive historical record for English women’s football. Ruth Hooper, WSL Football’s Chief Marketing Officer, stressed that fan input shaped every decision.
“We wanted to build something directly influenced by the people who care most about the game,” Hooper stated. The organisation plans to continue gathering supporter feedback to introduce additional features.
Also read: Charlton Women Sell Record 2000 Tickets for FA Cup Quarter Final Against Liverpool as Biggest Crowd in Over 20 Years Expected at The Valley
Women's Super League
IFAB to Trial New Goalkeeper Timeout Rule in WSL as Women’s Game Tackles Tactical Time Wasting Problem Dating Back to 2010
The IFAB has announced a new goalkeeper timeout rule to be trialled in the Women’s Super League from the start of the 2026/27 season, aiming to combat tactical time wasting that has plagued the women’s game since 2010.
The regulation forms part of a wider batch of changes designed to improve match flow and prevent unnecessary delays.
Under the proposed system, any player receiving on-field treatment for injury will be required to leave the pitch and remain off it for one minute of running clock time once play restarts. This raises significant questions about how the rule will be applied to goalkeepers, given Law 3 states a team must always have a goalkeeper on the field.
Protocol Creates Complex Scenarios
Two potential scenarios emerge if a goalkeeper requires treatment. Either the keeper is forced off for one minute and an outfield player must don goalkeeper gloves and shirt to cover the position, or the goalkeeper remains on field while a different outfield player sits out for 60 seconds.
Neither solution is perfect. The first option causes maximum disruption while the second might encourage injured goalkeepers to play through genuine problems rather than seek necessary treatment. There’s also concern that opponents could deliberately target goalkeepers on set pieces knowing an injury would leave the opposition a player down.
Distinguishing Genuine Injuries From Gamesmanship
The women’s game has long used goalkeeper timeouts as a tactical reset mechanism, allowing teams to adjust their shape and organisation. However, separating legitimate injuries from strategic play acting remains incredibly difficult for match officials.
The protocol needs careful consideration to avoid punishing teams when genuine injuries occur. If an opponent injures your goalkeeper, forcing both treatment and a mandatory minute off field could result in two or three minutes playing ten versus eleven.
Also read: UEFA Backs Champions League Officials After Sonia Bompastor Slams VAR Following Chelsea Exit to Arsenal as Katie McCabe Hair Pull Goes Unpunished
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Launch Historic First Ever Fashion Collaboration as Gunners Partner with ‘This’ Brand for 13 Piece Collection
Arsenal Women have launched their first-ever standalone fashion collaboration after partnering with London-based accessory brand Good Squish for an expansive 13-piece collection. The partnership represents a significant milestone for the Gunners’ women’s team as they continue building their commercial presence independently.
The collection covers all matchday essentials, including a baby tee, tracksuit, scarves, and a range of Good Squish’s signature handmade hair scrunchies.
England striker Alessia Russo has also curated a special capsule within the wider drop, adding her personal touch to the collaboration.
Russo Explains Vision Behind Partnership
The Arsenal forward explained the thinking behind the release and what it represents for the club moving forward. “This collection reflects the journey we’re on as a club and the culture we’re continuing to build around Arsenal Women,” Russo stated. “It represents the values we stand for, the pride we feel, and the connection we share with our community.”
The England international added that the range celebrates the role supporters play in driving the team forward. This feels like an important moment for Arsenal Women as they demonstrate their growing commercial strength beyond the men’s team.
Block by Block Consultation Shapes Release
The collaboration was unveiled as part of Arsenal’s Block by Block consultation project, which represents the club’s largest ever initiative on the women’s side. The Gunners are actively working to shape matchday culture alongside their first generation of season ticket holders, with fan input clearly influencing commercial decisions.
The AWFC x Good Squish collection is available now at Arsenal’s online store and at The Armoury club shop. This partnership follows Arsenal’s prolific run of collaborations that has earned them the Fashion FC nickname.
Also read: Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre-Tax Loss
Everton
Everton Women Interim Boss Facing Uncertain Future as Doubts Emerge Over Permanent Appointment Despite Strong Start
Everton Women interim boss Scott Phelan may not get the job permanently despite an impressive start to life in charge at Goodison Park. The Athletic’s Megan Feringa exclusively told Goodison News that the 37-year-old may need to do more to secure the role full-time after a difficult season for the Toffees.
Brian Sorensen was sacked in February after nearly four years in charge, having won just three of 14 Women’s Super League games this season. Phelan then made the switch from Everton’s Under 18s to the Women’s team on a deal until the end of the season, initially enjoying a strong run of results.
Phelan Enjoyed New Manager Bounce
After securing an impressive 2-1 win at Tottenham on 15 March, Everton posted their fourth consecutive victory in the WSL. That was also the third win in a row for Phelan, and a result that saw them rise to sixth in the table. However, since then, the Toffees have suffered a gut-wrenching late defeat to Manchester United and a disappointing loss to local rivals Liverpool.
Everton now sit eighth in the table, 11 points above the relegation zone and one point off Brighton in sixth. When asked to sum up the season, Feringa explained the situation bluntly.
Infrastructure Issues Remain Concern
“Difficult. There’s no infrastructure around the team, and that vulnerability was on display this season,” Feringa told Goodison News. “Phelan has done well, but not enough to drive the team to the next level permanently. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t get the role.”
Everton face a tough run in with fixtures against second placed Chelsea and third placed Arsenal before finishing at home to basement side Leicester. The manner of their performances will likely determine Phelan’s future.
Also read: Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre Tax Loss
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