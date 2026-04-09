WSL Football Launch New Official App After Consulting 2000 Fan Testers During Development to Create Best Possible Experience

The Barclays Women’s Super League have unveiled their brand new official app designed specifically for supporters of both the WSL and WSL2.

The application is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, bringing all essential women’s football content together in a single platform.

During development, WSL Football brought in over 2000 supporters to test the beta version and gather crucial feedback about which features mattered most. The testing process revealed that fans wanted four key elements above all else: live match statistics, broadcasting information, real time video clips, and detailed match previews.

WSL Football have created a new app giving the fans of both the WSL and WSL2 access to engaging content and a match centre like no other.



During the apps development, fans were consulted whilst 2000 testers provided feedback on what features were most important to them. These… pic.twitter.com/17jjRiGZTb — Beyond The Pitch (@beyond_pitch) April 8, 2026

Revolutionary Live Clip Feature

The most groundbreaking addition is the live match stories functionality, which marks the first time domestic football in England has offered this service. Supporters can follow every WSL and WSL2 fixture through continuously updated clips showing key moments as they happen, covering everything from team walkouts right through to the final whistle.

Users can select up to three favourite clubs and five individual players, which triggers a customised content feed delivering goals, breaking news and match highlights tailored specifically to their preferences. This personalisation should significantly boost fan engagement levels.

Complete Historical Data Archive

Within weeks, the platform will host comprehensive league and player statistics spanning back to 2011, establishing itself as the definitive historical record for English women’s football. Ruth Hooper, WSL Football’s Chief Marketing Officer, stressed that fan input shaped every decision.

“We wanted to build something directly influenced by the people who care most about the game,” Hooper stated. The organisation plans to continue gathering supporter feedback to introduce additional features.

This is the WSL Football App, created for fans, by the fans 🤝



After consulting 2000 fans, we’ve created the official WSL Football app based on features our fans wanted to see.



This will be the only place you can watch the story of every Barclays WSL, Barclays WSL2, and Subway… pic.twitter.com/a2ZpVUOrhV — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 26, 2026

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