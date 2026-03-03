Women's Football News
WSL to Trial New Rule to Combat Goalkeeper Timeouts as IFAB Announce Batch of Rules
The IFAB have announced a new batch of rules to be implemented at the beginning of 2026-27 aimed at improving the flow of matches and preventing delays. The main points discussed in the IFAB announcement are throw-ins and goal kicks, time limited substitutions, off field treatment and assessment, VAR protocol developments, and changes in the Laws of the Game.
What is particularly interesting is the WSL will be trialing the goalkeeper timeout rule. The protocol details are not yet known, but the women’s game has been gaming those goalkeeper timeouts since 2010. It is a clear way to reset and adjust a team tactically, with many managers using injuries as opportunities to deliver instructions.
Player Must Leave Field for One Minute
Here is the main rule to be implemented from the start of the 2026-27 season: “Where a player receives on field assessment for an injury, or their injury causes play to be stopped, the player will be required to leave the field of play and remain off it for one minute running clock once play has restarted.”
So, in the case of a goalkeeper timeout, will they be forced to go out for one minute after treatment? Law 3 is clear: “A match is played by two teams, each with a maximum of eleven players; one must be the goalkeeper.” If the goalkeeper is forced to sit out for one minute, the team with ten players will have to nominate one outfield player to play in goal for that whole minute, wearing a goalkeeper shirt.
Potential Unintended Consequences
The other option is to keep the goalkeeper on the pitch and have a nominated outfield player stay out for one minute. It means less disruption, and as soon as the goalkeeper goes down, the team already know who they are taking out and can adapt to play with ten players.
Overall, it is a positive idea, but without proper implementation, it could penalize teams when genuine injuries happen. The practice needs to be stopped without penalizing legitimate injury cases.
A No Brainer Says Former Liverpool Forward Rinsola Babajide as She Explains Why She Switched Allegiance From England to Nigeria to Represent Super Falcons
Former Liverpool forward Rinsola Babajide has admitted that she switched her international allegiance from England to Nigeria because she had a childhood dream of playing in the Women’s African Cup of Nations tournament. The Roma forward explained her decision was motivated by her Nigerian heritage and desire to connect with her culture.
Born in London, Babajide was part of the Young Lionesses squad that won bronze at the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup. She also earned caps at U18, U19, and U23 levels for England before FIFA approved her change of association in 2023.
Saw It as a No Brainer
The Nigeria Football Federation had monitored Babajide’s progress for several years, but her agent initially advised her to stay with England, believing she had a clear pathway into the senior team. However, circumstances changed when she moved overseas after leaving Liverpool.
“So when I finally made a move overseas due to the events that played out while leaving Liverpool, I was eventually approached by Nigeria, which I saw as a no brainer,” Babajide told the 49th Street. “It gave me the opportunity to not only represent Nigeria, which is a great honor, but also to connect with my culture and myself.”
Proudest Moment of Career So Far
Babajide was a member of the Nigeria squad that won the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where she paid an emotional tribute to late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota after scoring her first international goal in a group stage win against Tunisia.
“The proudest moment of my career so far would definitely be lifting the WAFCON trophy in my first ever mainstream tournament. That has to be the greatest,” Babajide stated. With a Women’s Africa Cup of Nations winner’s medal now in her collection, Babajide is targeting appearances for the Super Falcons at both the Olympic Games and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Aston Villa Midfielder Missy Bo Kearns Reveals Pregnancy as England International Expecting First Child in September
Aston Villa midfielder Missy Bo Kearns has revealed the news that she is pregnant and expecting her first child. The 24 year old Liverpudlian took to her social media accounts to make her personal announcement on Saturday evening.
Kearns is expecting to give birth in September and will therefore not be available for selection for Aston Villa for the remainder of this season. She will also remain sidelined in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign as she focuses on her pregnancy and new arrival.
Likely to Remain in Light Training
The midfielder is likely to remain in light non contact training in the coming weeks and will be supported by Aston Villa throughout her pregnancy. This is absolutely the right approach from the club, which must ensure Kearns is properly looked after during this important time.
Aston Villa signed Kearns in summer 2024 after the player opted to leave Liverpool. The midfielder has made 11 appearances for The Villans in the Women’s Super League this season, helping the club to continue their progress under head coach Natalia Arroyo. She has not been featured for the Midlands side since mid January.
Will Miss World Cup Qualifying Campaign
On the international stage, Kearns has been capped by England on three occasions. She will miss the Lionesses’ qualifying campaign for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 but will have time to play herself into contention for the tournament finals should England secure their qualification.
The 24 year old has been a solid performer for Villa this season and will be missed by Natalia Arroyo’s squad. However, there are far more important things than football, and Kearns will now focus on preparing for motherhood.
Aston Villa continue the season without Kearns when they play host to Manchester City on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Congratulations to Missy Bo on her pregnancy news.
Mary Fowler is Back in Green and Gold Stronger Than Ever as Manchester City Star Says Being Sidelined by Injury Has Cleared Space to Bounce Back
CommBank Matildas star Mary Fowler says being sidelined by injury has cleared the space to bounce back even stronger. The Manchester City forward has not had the easiest time since her starring role in Australia’s headline grabbing 2023 home World Cup campaign.
Fowler has been forced out with injury for the last nine and a half months, but says the extended period away from football provided some unexpected room to reflect and grow. Now fully fit, she is ready to relish her return to green and gold in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, which kicks off on Saturday.
Really Grateful for This Opportunity
“I’m really excited to be here. Being out for the last nine and a half months, I didn’t know if I would get back in time. So just really grateful to get this opportunity. I think it just makes me even more grateful for all the people that have helped me along my rehab journey because I wouldn’t be back if I didn’t have that support,” Fowler stated.
The 23 year old revealed that time away from the sport has reignited her passion for football. “I’ve been playing football for so many years, it becomes such a routine. I think it’s easy to lose the joy in it when you’re just doing the same thing over and over again. So having this time out, it’s allowed me to mentally also have a bit of a break.”
Had Nine Months to Switch Off
Fowler added: “I’ve just had a good nine months out of it where I’ve been able to switch off from football and enjoy stuff outside of it as well. And now I just feel really ready to be back in it.”
The Manchester City star got her first start on the weekend after returning from ACL surgery and says she feels 100 per cent ready for the Asian Cup. Australia face the Philippines in their opening match in Perth.
