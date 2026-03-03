WSL to Trial New Rule to Combat Goalkeeper Timeouts as IFAB Announce Batch of Rules

The IFAB have announced a new batch of rules to be implemented at the beginning of 2026-27 aimed at improving the flow of matches and preventing delays. The main points discussed in the IFAB announcement are throw-ins and goal kicks, time limited substitutions, off field treatment and assessment, VAR protocol developments, and changes in the Laws of the Game.

What is particularly interesting is the WSL will be trialing the goalkeeper timeout rule. The protocol details are not yet known, but the women’s game has been gaming those goalkeeper timeouts since 2010. It is a clear way to reset and adjust a team tactically, with many managers using injuries as opportunities to deliver instructions.

Player Must Leave Field for One Minute

Here is the main rule to be implemented from the start of the 2026-27 season: “Where a player receives on field assessment for an injury, or their injury causes play to be stopped, the player will be required to leave the field of play and remain off it for one minute running clock once play has restarted.”

All rule changes should be applied to all leagues & competitions. The WSL isn't there for governing bodies to "trial" new rules. — Douglas Mcfarlane (@DougMcfarlane59) February 28, 2026

So, in the case of a goalkeeper timeout, will they be forced to go out for one minute after treatment? Law 3 is clear: “A match is played by two teams, each with a maximum of eleven players; one must be the goalkeeper.” If the goalkeeper is forced to sit out for one minute, the team with ten players will have to nominate one outfield player to play in goal for that whole minute, wearing a goalkeeper shirt.

Potential Unintended Consequences

The other option is to keep the goalkeeper on the pitch and have a nominated outfield player stay out for one minute. It means less disruption, and as soon as the goalkeeper goes down, the team already know who they are taking out and can adapt to play with ten players.

🚨 Big goalkeeper timeout news: the WSL will trial a measure whereby teams will lose an outfield player for a minute if the GK receives on-pitch treatment



Details in @martynziegler's report of today's Ifab meeting for @TimesSport https://t.co/YQowdRkPle — Kit Shepard (@Kit_Shepard) February 28, 2026

Overall, it is a positive idea, but without proper implementation, it could penalize teams when genuine injuries happen. The practice needs to be stopped without penalizing legitimate injury cases.

