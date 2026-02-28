WWE’s Chelsea Green snubs talkSPORT host’s shirt in show of loyalty to Marc Cucurella

WWE wrestler Chelsea Green enjoyed the full Chelsea experience when she was the guest of honour at Stamford Bridge against Brentford last month. The former two time and inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion made her first trip to the stadium to watch the Blues beat the Bees 2-0.

The 34 year old watched on from the Dugout Club as Liam Rosenior’s men secured victory after goals from Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer. Green, who has Chelsea roots in her family with her mother and extended family being British, also sent a congratulatory message to the west London outfit on Instagram following the Club World Cup triumph last summer.

Dove in Headfirst as Chelsea Fans Do

The former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion told talkSPORT, “I had the best time, I drank lots of champagne, I got a jersey. I really just like dove in headfirst as the Chelsea fans do.”

Green, who joined talkSPORT as part of WWE 2K26 Creator Fest, was speaking to ex Chelsea star Tony Cascarino on Weekend Breakfast. However, she broke the 63 year old’s heart by admitting she would not don his retro kit after being gifted a shirt by Blues ace Marc Cucurella.

I’m a Kuk’s Girl Right Now

On the prospect of wearing a Cascarino kit, Green replied: “I don’t think so. I feel like, I’m sorry, but I feel like I’m a Kuk’s girl right now.” This is brilliant loyalty from Green, who clearly understands the importance of supporting current players over legends from the past.

Chelsea Fan for Life

Green recently opened up on her connection with Chelsea that goes far beyond simply sharing a name. “I’ve been a Chelsea fan for life. My grandparents are British, my mum is British, my cousins and uncle are here, and I also lived in Devon when I was seven and eight years old,” she told the Blues’ website.

The Canadian born wrestler was gifted a custom Chelsea FC belt and a Cucurella shirt during her memorable first visit to Stamford Bridge.

